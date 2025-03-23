Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after March 22

Tamil Nadu stays strong at the top with 20 gold medals, 11 silver, and 16 bronze, resulting in a total of 47 medals at the Khelo India Para Games 2025. Haryana has surpassed Tamil Nadu in the overall medal tally with 56 medals, which included 16 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, jumped to third place (previously sixth), bagging 28 medals, including 11 gold, eight silver, and nine bronze. Uttar Pradesh slipped to fourth place, with 10 gold, 13 silver, and 10 bronze, and a total tally of 33. Maharashtra also slipped to fifth place, with 21 medals. Gujarat gained positions to fill the sixth slot and now has claimed five gold, 10 silver, and seven bronze medals.

Karnataka slipped from fifth to seventh place, with five gold medals alongside Gujarat, but its cumulative medal count is only 10. Delhi (18) jumped to eighth place (previously ninth) with three gold medals alongside Punjab, which accumulated seven medals.

Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have all added two gold medals to their tally at the end of Day 3 of the Khelo India Para Games 2025. The other teams with one gold medal include Uttarakhand, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Goa.

The table includes other states that are yet to win a gold medal but have a cumulative medal of silver and bronze: Himachal Pradesh (3), Andaman and Nicobar (2), Assam (1), Chandigarh (1), Jharkhand (1), Nagaland (1), and West Bengal (1).

Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which state has the most medals in women’s events?

Tamil Nadu is leading both events with their dominant performance with a total of 17 medals from the women’s side out of the 47 medals. Out of Gujarat's five gold medals, four of them have come from the women’s event. Meanwhile, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have bagged three gold medals to their tally.

While, Uttar Pradesh (7), Delhi (6), and Odisha (3) have claimed two gold medals. Additionally, the other states with one gold to their tally are Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Kerala and Goa.

