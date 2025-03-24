Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after March 23

By SC Desk
Modified Mar 24, 2025 01:22 IST
Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally (Image via Khelo India Website)
Haryana are now the table-toppers in the Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally with 28 gold, 36 silver and 27 bronze medals, for a total of 91. Tamil Nadu slipped to second place with 24 gold medals (previously 20), 13 silver medals, and 25 bronze medals, for a total of 62 medals.

Rajasthan stay firm with their position with 55 medals, which include 20 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze. Fourth-placed Uttar Pradesh have claimed 48 medals leveling the gold medals claimed by Rajasthan (20). Maharashtra (35) ranks fifth with 14 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze medals.

Gujarat and Karnataka have bagged seven gold medals and have a total tally of 29 and 15 medals, respectively. Meanwhile, Delhi and Punjab have secured six golds each, accumulating to a total of 32 and 11 medals, respectively. Andhra Pradesh (15) have claimed four medals, eight silver, and three bronze medals.

Kerala (10), Chhattisgarh (6), Odisha (9), Bihar (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), and Telangana (5) have all added two gold medals to their respective tally of medals. The other teams with a single gold medal are: Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa.

Meanwhile, six other teams are yet to win a gold medal, including Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Assam, and Nagaland.

The standings of the Medal Tally for the Khelo India Para Games 2025 are as follows:

S.NoTeamGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Haryana28362791
2Tamil Nadu24132562
3Rajasthan20161955
4Uttar Pradesh20161248
5Maharashtra1413835
6Gujarat713929
7Karnataka74415
8Delhi6101632
9Punjab61411
10Andhra Pradesh48315
11Kerala23510
12Chhattisgarh2316
13Odisha2259
14Bihar2237
15Madhya Pradesh2226
16Telangana2125
17Uttarakhand13711
18Jharkhand1124
19Jammu and Kashmir1023
20Arunachal Pradesh1001
20Goa1001
22Himachal Pradesh0325
23Andaman and Nicobar Islands0112
23Chandigarh0112
25West Bengal0022
26Assam0011
26Nagaland0011
Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: How has the medal tally progressed on Day 4?

Haryana was the best-performing state with 12 gold medals on Day 4 of the Khelo India Para Games 2025. While Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh put on impressive shows, winning nine and ten gold medals, respectively, Tamil Nadu came in second with four.

Gujarat and Karnataka each won two gold medals, while Maharashtra took home six. By the end of Day 4, Delhi and Punjab had each won three gold medals, while Andhra Pradesh had two golds to complete the top ten.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
