Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after March 23

Haryana are now the table-toppers in the Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally with 28 gold, 36 silver and 27 bronze medals, for a total of 91. Tamil Nadu slipped to second place with 24 gold medals (previously 20), 13 silver medals, and 25 bronze medals, for a total of 62 medals.

Ad

Rajasthan stay firm with their position with 55 medals, which include 20 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze. Fourth-placed Uttar Pradesh have claimed 48 medals leveling the gold medals claimed by Rajasthan (20). Maharashtra (35) ranks fifth with 14 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze medals.

Gujarat and Karnataka have bagged seven gold medals and have a total tally of 29 and 15 medals, respectively. Meanwhile, Delhi and Punjab have secured six golds each, accumulating to a total of 32 and 11 medals, respectively. Andhra Pradesh (15) have claimed four medals, eight silver, and three bronze medals.

Ad

Trending

Kerala (10), Chhattisgarh (6), Odisha (9), Bihar (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), and Telangana (5) have all added two gold medals to their respective tally of medals. The other teams with a single gold medal are: Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa.

Meanwhile, six other teams are yet to win a gold medal, including Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Assam, and Nagaland.

The standings of the Medal Tally for the Khelo India Para Games 2025 are as follows:

Ad

S.No Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Haryana 28 36 27 91 2 Tamil Nadu 24 13 25 62 3 Rajasthan 20 16 19 55 4 Uttar Pradesh 20 16 12 48 5 Maharashtra 14 13 8 35 6 Gujarat 7 13 9 29 7 Karnataka 7 4 4 15 8 Delhi 6 10 16 32 9 Punjab 6 1 4 11 10 Andhra Pradesh 4 8 3 15 11 Kerala 2 3 5 10 12 Chhattisgarh 2 3 1 6 13 Odisha 2 2 5 9 14 Bihar 2 2 3 7 15 Madhya Pradesh 2 2 2 6 16 Telangana 2 1 2 5 17 Uttarakhand 1 3 7 11 18 Jharkhand 1 1 2 4 19 Jammu and Kashmir 1 0 2 3 20 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 1 20 Goa 1 0 0 1 22 Himachal Pradesh 0 3 2 5 23 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 1 1 2 23 Chandigarh 0 1 1 2 25 West Bengal 0 0 2 2 26 Assam 0 0 1 1 26 Nagaland 0 0 1 1

Ad

Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: How has the medal tally progressed on Day 4?

Haryana was the best-performing state with 12 gold medals on Day 4 of the Khelo India Para Games 2025. While Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh put on impressive shows, winning nine and ten gold medals, respectively, Tamil Nadu came in second with four.

Gujarat and Karnataka each won two gold medals, while Maharashtra took home six. By the end of Day 4, Delhi and Punjab had each won three gold medals, while Andhra Pradesh had two golds to complete the top ten.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback