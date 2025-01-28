Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 27

Ladakh (previously second) have moved to the top of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 medal tally with seven medals, including four gold, two silver, and one bronze medal. The hosts won two gold medals and one bronze to add three more medals.

Tamil Nadu have retained the second position in the standings with five medals, having won three gold and two silver. The South Indian state bagged one gold medal on the final day to strengthen their position in the standings.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra have dropped to the third position in the medal tally with 10 medals, including two gold, four silver, and as many bronze medals. They clinched a couple of silver medals on the last day of Phase 1.

Telangana have retained the fourth spot in the standings with five medals, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze. They won a bronze medal to hold the fourth position.

Karnataka, on the other hand, are fifth in the medal tally with four medals. They have one gold, two silver, and a bronze medal. Army have opened their account with a gold medal on the final day and are currently sixth in the standings.

ITBP holds the seventh spot with a couple of silver medals from the Ice Hockey event. Haryana and Himachal Pradesh jointly hold the eighth position in the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 medal tally with a couple of bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are 10th in the standings with one bronze medal apiece. 11 teams have won 40 medals (13 gold, 13 silver, and 14 bronze) in the third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games.

Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Phase 2 will begin on February 22

The second phase of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will be played from February 22 to 25 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, Ski mountaineering, and Snowboarding will take place across two venues in Gulmarg.

Schedule, Dates & Venue:

February 22 to 25: Alpine skiing (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

February 22 to 25: Nordic skiing (Golf Course, Gulmarg)

February 22 to 25: Ski mountaineering (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

February 22 to 25: Snowboarding (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

