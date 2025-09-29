Khelo MP Youth Games delayed in Madhya Pradesh due to tournament dates clash

In a disappointing development for Madhya Pradesh sports fans, Khelo MP Youth Games has been delayed again. The organizers had to postpone the mega event planned for the young athletes of Madhya Pradesh because of the clash with other tournament dates.
As reported by The Central Chronicle, this is the third consecutive time that the tournament is facing a delay. Congress spokesperson Vikrant Choudhary was not happy with the organizing team after the mega event got delayed again on September 25.
Choudhary mentioned how the players have uncertainties about their planning for the mega event. He also mentioned that the chances of the tournament happening later this year in Madhya Pradesh appear slim, which is why the athletes are also unhappy.
The Khelo MP Youth Games happened for the first time in 2023. The government organized the grand event to give a platform to the young athletes to display their talent and make their respective regions proud with their excellent performance.
Pitthu to be a part of the Khelo MP Youth Games
As per Times of India, Pitthu is all set to make a comeback to the grand stage of sports in the Khelo MP Youth Games. People across India have played this sport in their childhood, where one has to throw a ball aggressively towards seven flat pieces of stone, and then the team that breaks it has to arrange it, while the other team has to dismiss the players before they arrange it.
Sports and youth welfare department of Madhya Pradesh has reportedly started preparing the rules for this game so that it has a proper standard at the grand stage. MP Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang said that the decision has been made to revive the ancient sport and also make it popular once again across the state of Madhya Pradesh.