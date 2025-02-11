KM Chanda betters meet record in women's 800m; wins third consecutive National Games gold

KM Chanda clocked a timing of 2:00.82 seconds to win the gold medal in the women's 800m event at the National Games 2025. The Delhi-born athlete bettered her own meet record on Tuesday (February 11). The previous meet record of 2:01.58 seconds was created by Chanda at the 2022 edition of the National Games in Gujarat.

KM Chanda's gold medal at the 38th National Games was her third straight gold medal in the women's 800m event. She previously won the gold in the same event at the 2022 National Games in Gujarat and the 2023 National Games in Goa.

Twinkle Chaudhary from Punjab bagged the silver medal, clocking a timing of 2:03.46 seconds. Meanwhile, Punjab's Amandeep Kaur clocked a timing of 2:04.76 seconds to win the bronze medal in the women's 800m event.

Pooja from Haryana finished fourth in the race with a timing of 2:07.56 seconds, while Madhya Pradesh's Deeksha KM finished the race with a timing of 2:11.02 seconds. She finished fifth in the race.

Kerala's Priscilla Daniel secured the sixth position in the race with a time of 2:13.81 seconds. Laxmipriya Kisan from Odisha finished seventh in the event, clocking a time of 2:16.23 seconds.

Meanwhile, Apritha E B from Karnataka finished last in the women's 800m final, having clocked a timing of 2:22.96 seconds. Eight athletes competed in the final, including two from Punjab, and one each from Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Odisha.

National Games 2025: Women's 800m Final (Results)

Here are the complete results from the women's 800m final at the National Games 2025:

Chanda KM (Delhi) - 2:00.82s Twinkle Chaudhary (Punjab) - 2:03.46s Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) - 2:04.76s Pooja (Haryana) - 2:07.56s Deeksha KM (Madhya Pradesh) - 2:11.02s Priscilla Daniel (Kerala) - 2:13.81s Laxmipriya Kisan (Odisha) - 2:16.23s Apritha E B (Karnataka) - 2:22.96s

