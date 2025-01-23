Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu headline India squad for Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2025

The Badminton Association of India has named a strong 14-member Indian squad for the upcoming Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, scheduled from February 11 to 16 in Qingdao, China. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian contingent in the upcoming tournament.

In 2023, India won the bronze medal and would also look to finish on top of the podium this time around. The national selectors took into account the world rankings to select the squad. The Badminton Association of India general secretary Sanjay Mishra said that the Indian team looks to bag the gold medal.

“The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships is a prestigious event where the depth and quality of teams is tested. We did well by winning the bronze medal two years ago, but the target this year is to reach the finals, and then anything is possible, and we will go all out,” Mishra was quoted as saying in a press release.

Sindhu won the Syed Modi International tournament but crashed out in the quarterfinals of the India Open 2025 where Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, the Paris Olympics bronze medalist, beat her. Lakshya, on the other hand, would be looking to make amends after crashing out in the opening round of the India Open following a defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chin-yi.

In men’s doubles, the focus will be on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. In women’s doubles, the onus will be on Gayatri Gopichand & Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponappa & Tanisha Crasto. Tanisha will pair with Dhruv Kapila in the mixed doubles event.

India squad for Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship

Men: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, and Sathish Kumar K.

Women: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, and Adya Variyath.

