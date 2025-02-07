List of all silver medal winners from Haryana at National Games 2025 ft. Vikas Siwach & Bhajan Kaur

Haryana are currently ranked fifth in the medal tally at the 38th National Games, securing 13 gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 22 bronze medals, picking up a total of 56 medals in multiple sports. In this article, we discuss the silver medal tally by the Haryana state at the National Games.

Starting with Taekwondo, Haryana’s Vikas Siwach, in the under 87 kg Kyorugi category, suffered a loss to Priyanshu Chauhan of Delhi in the final to settle for the silver medal.

Later in Kabaddi, Himachal Pradesh women’s team defeated Haryana by 27-22 in the final. Haryana women’s kabaddi team settled for the silver medal.

In Cycling, Haryana’s Neeraj Kumar secured the silver medal while Dinesh Kumar from SSCB dominated the race with the gold medal. Punjab’s Harshveer Singh settled for the bronze medal at the National Games.

Trending

In Rowing, Haryana bagged a total of four silver medals. In the women’s lightweight Double Scull event, Diksha and Savita clocked 7:58.10s to bag the silver while Madhya Pradesh secured the gold medal.

In the Men’s Quadruple Sculls event, SSCB won the gold medal while Haryana’s Ajay, Ravi, Manjeet Kumar, and Lakshay bagged the silver, clocking 6:16.22 seconds.

In the Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls event, Lakshay and Rohit clocked 6:45.15 seconds to bag the silver medal while SSCB won the gold medal.

On the other hand, in the Women’s Quadruple Sculls event, Diksha, Pavitra, Kiran, and Suman Devi clocked 7:14.45 seconds to clinch the silver medal while Madhya Pradesh bagged gold at the National Games.

In Archery, Haryana bagged two silver medals - first in the Compound Men’s Team by Rishabh Yadav, Kushal Dalal, Rohit Dagar, and Mohit Dagar while MP secured the gold medal. On the other hand, in the Recurve Mixed Team, Parasa Hooda and Bhajan Kaur of Haryana bagged silver while Maharashtra won gold.

In Shooting, Palak secured the silver medal in the women’s 10m pistol event. In Weightlifting, Haryana secured two silver medals in the 59kg and 73kg categories by Sneha and Deepak Lather respectively. Meanwhile, Haryana secured a total of three silver medals in Yogasana and six silver medals in Wushu at the National Games.

List of silver medals won by Haryana at National Games 2025

Taekwondo - 1

Vikas Siwach - Under 87 KG (Kyorugi)

Kabaddi - 1 (Team Event, Women)

Cycling - 1

Niraj Kumar - Men’s 4000M Individual Pursuit

Rowing - 4

Diksha and Savita - Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls

Ajay, Ravi, Manjeet Kumar, and Lakshay - Men's Quadruple Sculls

Rohit and Diksha - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Diksha, Pavitra, Kiran, and Suman Devi - Women's Quadruple Sculls

Archery - 2

Rishabh Yadav, Kushal Dalal, Rohit Dagar, and Mohit Dagar - Compound Men Team

Paras Hooda, Bhajan Kaur - Recurve Mixed Team

Shooting - 1

Palak - Women’s 10M Pistol

Weightlifting - 2

Sneha - 59 kg

Deepak Lather - 73 kg

Yogasana - 3

Bhateri, Devi, Diya Singla, Madhu Verma, Manisha - Artistic Yogasana Group Women

Abhishek, Arjun, Kamal, Rohit and Rishabh Jha - Artistic Yogasana Group Men

Devi - Artistic Yogasana Women Individual

Wushu - 6

Jeevan Vijeta - Daoshu (Taolu)

Dhruv - Below 48 KG (Sanda)

Sagar - Below 52 KG (Sanda)

Ishu - Below 80 KG (Sanda)

Nitesh - Below 90 KG

Deepika - Below 56 KG (Sanda)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback