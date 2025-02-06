Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa win their respective bouts at 38th National Games 2025

India’s top male and female boxers showcased their brilliance in thrilling encounters across different weight categories at the 38th National Games. Let’s delve into the details of multiple weight categories.

In the men's flyweight 51kg division, Chandigarh’s Anshul Punia displayed dominance over Changlemba Singh of Manipur to bag a victory. On the other hand, in the same weight class, Mandengbam Jadumani of SSCB secured a commanding win over Vikash of Haryana.

In the featherweight 57kg category, Ashish Kumar of Himachal Pradesh overpowered Himanshu Srivas of Madhya Pradesh. In the light welterweight 63kg weight division, Vanshaj of SSCB bagged a win against Shashank Pradhan of Delhi.

Also, the seasoned international boxer, Shiva Thapa of Assam showcased his excellent experience to outclass Harivansh Tiwari of Maharashtra.

The action continued in the light middleweight 71kg category with Assam’s Abhinab Saikia pocketing a victory against Gagan of Delhi. In the same category, Hitesh Gulia of SSCB displayed his dominance over Sahil Chauhan of Haryana.

Delving into the details of the light heavyweight 80kg weight category, Lakshya Chahar of SSCB overcame Nitish Kumar of Chandigarh. Moreover, Himanshu Solanki of Uttarakhand outpunched Pushpendra Singh in another exceptional bout.

In the heavyweight 92kg category, Paras of Madhya Pradesh put up a brilliant show to defeat Sohit Drall of Delhi. Meanwhile, Kapil Pokharia of Uttarakhand bested Chetan Choudhary of Himachal Pradesh in a thrilling bout.

Uttarakhand’s Narender dominated Vishal Kumar of Delhi in the super heavyweight +92kg category. In the same weight category, Rajasthan’s Tarun Sharma outpowered Abdullah Jawveed Jabri of Telangana.

Female boxers showcase exceptional talent at the National Games

Moving into the women’s category in the flyweight 50kg category, Malika Mor of Madhya Pradesh displayed sharp technique and agility to secure the top spot. In another bout of the same category, Nivedita Karki of Uttarakhand overpowered Ritika of Chandigarh.

In the bantamweight 54kg category, UP’s Soniya dominated Hetal Dama of Gujarat. In the same weight class, Madhya Pradesh’s Divya Pawar bagged a win over Aikon Mili of Assam.

In the featherweight 57kg weight category, SSCB boxer Sakshi outclassed Madhya Pradesh’s Mahi Lama. In another interesting bout of the same weight class, Himachal Pradesh’s Vinakshi Dhota bagged a commanding win against Sovi Jajo of Manipur.

SSCB’s Jaismine outpunched Himachal’s Menka Devi in the lightweight 60kg category. Haryana’s Manisha showcased her talent and power to outsmart Simranjit Kaur Baath of Punjab. Shifting to the welterweight 66kg category, Ankushita Boro of Assam emerged victorious against Sanju of Nagaland.

In the middleweight category, Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympic medallist, overpowered Nagaland’s Renu with a convincing win. In the same weight class, Pranshu Rathore of Chandigarh had an exceptional game, defeating Ekta of Himachal Pradesh to end the day on a high note at the National Games.

