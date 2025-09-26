Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Bhopal under 'Seva Pakhwada'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Sansad Khel Mahotsav on September 24 in Bhopal. The Chief Minister formally launched the grand event by releasing tricolor balloons at the Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School.

During the launch event, Mohan Yadav addressed the audience and highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has helped India improve their performance in sports. He also mentioned how Indian athletes have made the people of India and Madhya Pradesh proud with their consistent top-quality performances.

Talking about the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, over 71,000 players have registered for the grand event in Madhya Pradesh. There will be 24 sports categories at this mega event.

“Sports have had a special place in the ancient Sanatan culture, Mahotsav was organised to cultivate sportsmanship among the public and to expand sports activities in every ward and village. The goal is to produce an athlete from every home and a champion from every village,” CM Yadav said.

Yadav added that the government is trying their best to actively promote sports across all towns and villages of Madhya Pradesh. His goal is to make sure the state of Madhya Pradesh produces champions at the national and international level consistently.

CM Mohan Yadav explains how Madhya Pradesh government motivates the local athletes

At the same event, Yadav spoke about the efforts put in by the government to ensure the top performers get their rewards. He pointed out that the athletes and coaches get perks like promotion, extra salary opportunities and a chance for sports teachers to advance to positions like university vice-chancellor.

Overall, the Madhya Pradesh government is focusing a lot on the sports development plan in the state. The recently-started Sansad Khel Mahotsav will empower the athletes to achieve more success. The Parliamentary Sports Festival will take place at panchayat as well as urban body levels.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More