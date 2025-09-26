Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Bhopal under 'Seva Pakhwada'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Sansad Khel Mahotsav on September 24 in Bhopal. The Chief Minister formally launched the grand event by releasing tricolor balloons at the Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School.
During the launch event, Mohan Yadav addressed the audience and highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has helped India improve their performance in sports. He also mentioned how Indian athletes have made the people of India and Madhya Pradesh proud with their consistent top-quality performances.
Talking about the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, over 71,000 players have registered for the grand event in Madhya Pradesh. There will be 24 sports categories at this mega event.
“Sports have had a special place in the ancient Sanatan culture, Mahotsav was organised to cultivate sportsmanship among the public and to expand sports activities in every ward and village. The goal is to produce an athlete from every home and a champion from every village,” CM Yadav said.
Yadav added that the government is trying their best to actively promote sports across all towns and villages of Madhya Pradesh. His goal is to make sure the state of Madhya Pradesh produces champions at the national and international level consistently.
CM Mohan Yadav explains how Madhya Pradesh government motivates the local athletes
At the same event, Yadav spoke about the efforts put in by the government to ensure the top performers get their rewards. He pointed out that the athletes and coaches get perks like promotion, extra salary opportunities and a chance for sports teachers to advance to positions like university vice-chancellor.
Overall, the Madhya Pradesh government is focusing a lot on the sports development plan in the state. The recently-started Sansad Khel Mahotsav will empower the athletes to achieve more success. The Parliamentary Sports Festival will take place at panchayat as well as urban body levels.