Mandatory Qualification Criteria announced by AFI for National Federation Senior Athletics Championships 2025

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced mandatory qualification criteria for athletes to qualify for the upcoming National Federation Senior Athletics Championships 2025, scheduled to take place in Kochi from April 21 to 24.

AFI has made it compulsory for athletes to compete in the upcoming Indian Open Athletics Meet or Indian Grand Prix 2025 to secure a spot in the 28th edition of the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships. The athletes must not only compete in any of these tournaments but should also breach the qualification mark to secure a spot in the National Federation Championships.

The National Federation Senior Athletics Championships 2205 will serve as a qualification event for the Asian Athletics Championships. Thus, the Athletics Federation of India wants to ensure they have the best players compete and prove themselves on the competitive stage.

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla mentioned that all athletes were informed three months ago about the qualification process for the 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Championships. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"This is NO SHOCKER. All Units and Athletes were informed 3 months ago and the same is on the website since last 3 months. This was only a reminder circular. Athletes are asking for more competition and then shying away!"

Indian Athletics Calender for April 2025

Here is the complete list of events scheduled to take place in India in April 2025:

April 1: Indian Open Athletics Meeting (Sangrur, Punjab)

April 5: Indian Open Athletics Meeting (Nadiad, Gujarat)

April 10: Indian Open Athletics Meeting (Ranchi, Jharkhand)

April 15: Indian Open Athletics Meeting (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)

April 19: 12th Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2025 (Chandigarh)

April 21-24: 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Championships 2025 (Kochi, Kerala)

April 27: TCS World 10k Run (Bengaluru, Karnataka)

April 30: 2nd National Open Relay Carnival 2025 (Chandigarh)

