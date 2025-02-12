Meera Das, Prabhat Kumar bag gold in Canoeing at National Games 2025

Meera Das and Prabhat Kumar took their campaign off to a flying start in the canoeing and kayaking events at the ongoing National Games. On Day 1 of the events at the Water Sports Complex in Tehri, Uttarakhand, Meera and Prabhat put their best foot forward and got their medals from Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand’s Prabhat finished on top on the K-1 Men’s 1000-meter event, finishing with a timing of 03:49.81. L. Naokha Singh of Services agonizingly missed out on the top spot after clocking 03:50.60 to claim the silver medal. Deepak Prajapati of Delhi took the third place after racking up a timing of 03:51.58.

Meera Das, on the other hand, came out on top in the C-1 Women’s 200-meter event at the National Games. She clinched the gold medal with a stupendous timing of 50.703 seconds. L. Neha Devi of the Services finished second with a timing of 51.247 seconds. Rasmita Sahu of Odisha took the bronze medal with a timing of 51.2888 seconds.

Gyaneshwar Singh wins gold in National Games 2025

L. Naokha Singh and L. Neha Devi couldn’t win gold for Services in the National Games after Prabhat Kumar and Meera Das finished on top. But Gyaneshwar Singh of Services made sure of winning gold, after claiming the top spot in the C-1 Men’s 1000-meter event.

Singh finished with an impressive timing of 04:05.271 minutes. He left behind Madhya Pradesh’s Arvind Verma, who won the silver medal with a timing of 04:05.968 minutes. Harsh of Haryana claimed the third spot to bag bronze with a timing of 04:11.015 minutes.

Currently, Services are the leader in the medal tally, having won 54 gold, 22 silver, and 21 bronze. Maharashtra are second on the list with 41 gold, 52 silver, and 53 bronze. Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nad, and Uttarakhand are third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.

