Meghalaya CM announces government job for National Games 2025 bronze medalist

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday, February 5, announced a government job for Pynshngain Kurbah, who won a bronze medal in the 38th edition of the National Games. Earlier, Kurbah etched his name in history after becoming the first athlete from Meghalaya to win a medal in the competition.

Kurbah won the bronze medal in Canoe Men Slalom at a time when Meghalaya has been trying hard to secure the hosting rights for the National Games in 2027. Earlier, the Meghalaya CM posted on X to wish Kurbah on the stupendous achievement. Thereafter, the CM contacted Kurbah via a video call and promised him employment in the government sector.

“I have one good news for you. I want to tell you that when you come back here, we will be working towards getting a government job for you so that you have security in the future because you have done us proud,” the Chief Minister said, as quoted by PTI.

“You deserve it and you be an example for other young kids to strive to get a medal in the National Games, Asian Games and the Olympics,” the CM added.

Meghalaya rise in watersports at National Games

After Kurbah made hay, it was the turn of 15-year-old Indra Sharma to extend Meghalaya’s medals tally to two in the National Games. Thereafter, the duo of Kiran Devi and H Anandhi won Meghalaya’s second bronze medal.

Finely Pariat, Meghalaya Olympics Association general secretary, sounded delighted with how the athletes from Meghalaya have performed in the National Games.

“Meghalaya’s rise in watersports is a great example of athletes and administration working together with the support of the state,” Pariat said.

Indra won bronze in the men’s canoe slalom C1 event. Kiran Devi and Anandhi, on the other hand, bagged bronze in the lightweight women’s double scull.

