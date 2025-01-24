The 6th Meghalaya Games shone a spotlight on the state’s heritage by featuring three traditional sports, Rah Mukhrah, Maw Poiń, and An·ding Oka, at the Dulong Football Playground in Jowai. These games were first introduced in the 5th Meghalaya Games in Tura and are part of an effort to preserve the unique cultural identity of Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma highlighted the significance of the Meghalaya Games 2025, saying they not only boost sports development and infrastructure but also foster connections among the youth across districts.

Meghalaya Games 2025: Everything you need to know about the 3 unique traditional sports in the 6th edition (via Meghalaya Games PR)

This year, 87 athletes from different districts of Meghalaya competed in these traditional sports, which are considered a symbol of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The inclusion of these traditional games has brought focus to Meghalaya’s diverse cultural identity. Shri Sienma Tato, competition manager of traditional sports, shared insights into the format and significance of each game in a press release:

Maw Poiń (Khasi Traditional Sport)

Maw Poiń at Meghalya Games 2025

This team-based sport involves two groups taking on the roles of Chasers (Nongskoi) and Builders (Nongteimaw). Builders aim to stack stones while Chasers try to eliminate them by targeting them with a ball, ensuring hits are below the neck. The team that scores the most by stacking stones and eliminating Builders is declared the winner.

An·ding Oka (Garo Hills)

An·ding Oka at Meghalaya Games 2025

A game of sheer strength, An·ding Oka involves participants pulling a bamboo stick toward themselves. The player who succeeds in pulling the stick while preventing their opponent from doing the same emerges victorious.

Rah Mukhrah (Jaintia Hills)

Rah Mukhrah at Meghalaya Games 2025

Among the oldest traditional games in Meghalaya, Rah Mukhrah showcases raw strength and endurance. Participants carry a heavy, rounded rock, ranging from 24.4 kg to 138.10 kg, to a designated finish line. Historically, the winner of this competition was celebrated as "Ki Mar," a title denoting physical strength.

Shri Tato expressed concerns over the dwindling interest in traditional sports among the youth, many of whom are increasingly absorbed in mobile phones and modern technology. He noted:

“Our concern is that many children today spend their time on mobile phones. Without efforts like this to include traditional sports in the Meghalaya Games, these games might fade away, and future generations would miss knowing about them. There are so many traditional sports in Meghalaya, and it is crucial that we preserve and promote them. We are grateful to the Government of Meghalaya for making the traditional games, a part of such a big platform. This year, a total of 87 sportspersons are playing the traditional sports.”

Final Results of the Traditional Sports at the 6th Meghalaya Games 2025

An’ding Oka (Individual)

Gold : Shri. Pangrak R Marak, West Garo Hills (WGH)

: Shri. Pangrak R Marak, West Garo Hills (WGH) Silver : Shri. Pritam Sunar, East Khasi Hills (EKH)

: Shri. Pritam Sunar, East Khasi Hills (EKH) Bronze: Shri. Wanlambhahmiki Passah, West Jaintia Hills (WJH)

Mawpoiń (Women)

Gold : East Khasi Hills District

: East Khasi Hills District Silver : West Garo Hills District

: West Garo Hills District Bronze: West Jaintia Hills District

Mawpoiń (Men)

Gold : West Garo Hills District

: West Garo Hills District Silver : East Khasi Hills District

: East Khasi Hills District Bronze: West Jaintia Hills District

Rah Mukhrah (Individual)

Gold : Shri. Callten Sari, West Jaintia Hills (WJH)

: Shri. Callten Sari, West Jaintia Hills (WJH) Silver : Shri. Daoohi Dhar, West Jaintia Hills (WJH)

: Shri. Daoohi Dhar, West Jaintia Hills (WJH) Bronze: Shri. Dildora R. Sangma

Rah Mukhrah (Group)

Gold : West Jaintia Hills District

: West Jaintia Hills District Silver : West Garo Hills District

: West Garo Hills District Bronze: West Jaintia Hills District

Best Athlete (Men)

Winner: Shri. Callten Sari, West Jaintia Hills (WJH)

