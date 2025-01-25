Meghalaya Games 2025 Medal Tally: Final standings after the tournament

The 6th edition of the Meghalaya Games concluded on Saturday, January 25, with a grand closing ceremony held at the iconic Kiang Nangbah Football Stadium in Jowai.

East Khasi Hills emerged as the overall champions of the tournament with a remarkable total of 381 medals, which included 149 gold, 105 silver, and 127 bronze. West Jaintia Hills (WJH) secured the first runner-up position with 108 medals, while Ri-Bhoi finished as the second runner-up, collecting 104 medals.

This year’s Meghalaya Games set several records, marking a historic moment for sports in the state. Participation reached an all-time high with 3,500 athletes, the largest ever in the history of the event. The competition featured 29 sporting disciplines, including four demonstration sports, the highest number to date.

Additionally, the inclusion of seven para-athletes for the first time was a significant step toward inclusivity and diversity in the games. The event has shown remarkable growth over the years, starting with 14 disciplines in 2020, expanding to 23 in 2024, and now featuring 25 disciplines along with four demonstration sports.

Medal winners from the games will also benefit from sports scholarships and cash prizes, providing a boost to the athletes and encouraging greater participation in future editions.

The closing ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Sniawbhalang Dhar, who attended as the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries included Shri Wailadmiki Shylla, Hon’ble MLA of Jowai and Chairman of MUDA; Shri John F. Kharshiing, the Working President of Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA); and Shri B.S. Sohliya, Deputy Commissioner of West Jaintia Hills District. The games were inaugurated on January 21, 2025, at Wahiajer Stadium by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K Sangma, in the presence of Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri Shakliar K Warjri.

The 6th Meghalaya Games was a celebration of not only athletic excellence but also cultural heritage, with the inclusion of three traditional sports: Rah Mukhrah, Maw Poiń, and An·ding Oka.

Final Medal Tally of Meghalaya Games 2025

Rank District Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 East Khasi Hills 149 105 127 381 2 West Jaintia Hills 34 27 47 108 3 Ri-Bhoi 30 35 39 104 4 Eastern West Khasi Hills 13 18 20 51 5 East Jaintia Hills 10 18 18 46 6 West Khasi Hills 10 14 35 59 7 West Garo Hills 9 14 27 50 8 South West Khasi Hills 7 18 23 48 9 North Garo Hills 4 3 8 15 10 East Garo Hills 3 4 7 14 11 South Garo Hills 2 6 7 15 12 South West Garo Hills 0 1 2 3

