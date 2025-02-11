Meghalaya to host 39th National Games in 2027

Meghalaya will host the upcoming edition of the National Games in February or March 2027, the Indian Olympic Association confirmed in a letter to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday (February 11).

The letter to the Chief Minister read:

“This decision is a recognition of Meghalaya’s commitment to promoting sports and its capability to host a prestigious multi-sport event of this scale.

"We are confident that Meghalaya will rise to the occasion and deliver a successful and memorable edition of the Games. The IOA will extend all necessary support and guidance to ensure the smooth conduct of the event."

The Indian Olympic Association flag will be handed over to Meghalaya at the Closing Ceremony of the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand on Feb. 14. The upcoming edition of the National Games in Meghalaya will be the 39th edition of the competition.

National Games 2025 Medal Tally: Where are Meghalaya in the standings?

Meghalaya are 30th in the National Gamed 2025 medal tally with five medals, including one gold, two silver and as many bronze medals. They won four medals in Canoeing & Kayaking, bagging one gold, two silver, and one bronze. The Northeastern state clinched a bronze in rowing.

Kiran Devi and B Anandhi won the bronze medal for Meghalaya in the Women’s Lightweight Double Scull event in Rowing. Meanwhile, Pynshngain Kurbah clinched a bronze medal in the Slalom Men's K1 event.

Indra Sharma bagged the silver medal in the Slalom Men’s C1 event. Vikash Rana won a gold medal in Kayak Cross Men's, while Elizabeth Vincent won the silver in Kayak Cross Women's at the 38th edition of the National Games 2025.

