Men's edition of upcoming season of Hockey India League to be played across 3 cities, Ranchi to host women's tournament 

The schedule of the men's and women's editions of the 2025-26 season of the Hockey India League was announced during a press conference held at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium on Saturday (October 25). HIL debutants Ranchi Royals also unveiled their official logo at the event in the presence of Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh and President Dr Dilip Tirkey.
Unlike the previous edition, during which the men's league was held primarily at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Stadium with a few matches played in Ranchi, the upcoming season of the HIL will feature three cities.
The seventh season of the men's tournament will kick off on January 3, while the women's event, which will begin on December 28, will be played at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium.
Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans will go head-to-head in the opening match of the men's edition of the 2025-26 Hockey India League at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on January 3.
The action will then shift to Ranchi from January 11 before moving to Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on January 17. The knock-out matches will be also be played in Bhubaneswar with the big final scheduled for January 26.
All the matches of the second edition of the Women's Hockey India League will be played in Ranchi.
Ace striker Mandeep Singh, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Nikki Pradhan and Beauty Dung Dung were also present during the announcement of the HIL schedule.
What is the format of the men's and women's editions of the Hockey India League?
Eight teams will take part in the upcoming season of the men's edition of the Hockey India League, while the second season of the women's league will witness four teams vying for top honours.
The HIL Governing Council will be overseeing the UP Rudras' team, whose owners expressed their inability to continue supporting the franchise ahead of the HIL auction in September.
The Ranchi Royals, meanwhile, replace Team Gonasika in the men's league and defending champions Odisha Warriors in the women's league.
As such, 8 teams, TN Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, Kalinga Lancers, and the HIL Governing Council will play a total of 33 matches as part of the men's league.
All teams will first take each other on in a round-robin format with the top 4 sides progressing to the playoffs, which will comprise the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator games following the Qualifier 2, ahead of the final.
The four-team women's edition features a total of 13 matches, which will be played in a double round-robin format, following which the top two sides will face off in the final. Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, Soorma Hockey Club and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers are part of the 2025-26 season of the women's edition of the Hockey India League.