“My social life is non-existent” - Arjuna Award winner Abhay Singh on challenges of being a squash player [Exclusive]

Indian squash star Abhay Singh, recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2024, has shed light on the lesser-known struggles of being a professional squash player. The 26-year-old, who is currently ranked 53rd in the PSA World Rankings, has had an exceptional season.

Singh’s incredible performances in 2024 earned him the nation’s second-highest sporting honor. He was instrumental in securing India’s gold medal in squash at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and contributed significantly to India’s bronze medal at the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup in Chennai.

Additionally, he led India’s men’s team to a historic fifth-place finish at the WSF World Team Championships in Hong Kong. On the PSA Tour, Singh captured three titles and reached the semi-finals of the Bronze-level ACE Malaysia Cup.

Trending

Singh’s journey has been anything but easy, and he spoke candidly about the challenges of life as a professional squash player. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he shared insights into his struggles, including the isolation that comes with constant travel and training, and the sacrifices he’s made to excel in his sport.

He also expressed excitement for squash’s historic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and shared his vision for India’s future in squash on the global stage.

In his conversation, Singh emphasized the need to make squash more accessible in India by introducing innovative ways to bring the sport to the public. He also provided valuable advice for young players considering a career in squash, urging them to pursue the sport out of passion rather than financial motives.

Below are excerpts from the exclusive interview with Abhay Singh:

Q: Congratulations on winning the Arjuna Award! How does it feel to be recognized at such a prestigious level?

A: I’m very happy to have been conferred with the award. It’s a massive occasion and a wonderful way to honor the hard work of my entire team. Standing there and receiving this honor was a beautiful and fulfilling moment.

Q: Could you take us through your journey in squash? What inspired you to pursue this sport?

A: My journey in squash has been tough and brutal, to be honest. This sport is both physically and mentally taxing. There were many draining moments, but it’s moments like receiving this award that make it all worthwhile.

Q: You’ve achieved remarkable success across the Asian circuit. Which victory do you cherish the most and why?

A: That would definitely be the Asian Games final against Pakistan. I don’t think there will ever be a match that tops that experience for me.

Q: Who have been your biggest supporters throughout your career? How have they influenced your journey?

A: My parents and Cyrus Poncha have been there for me since day one. Credit also goes to my long-term support staff. Dimple, my physio, deserves a lot of recognition for keeping me in top form.

Q: What were the biggest challenges you faced, and how did you overcome them?

A: Squash can be a lonely sport. You spend most of your time traveling the world alone, living out of a suitcase, moving from hotel to hotel and flight to flight, often losing any sense of home. Even now, I spend most of my time in England training, eating all three meals alone. My social life is non-existent, and I hardly see my family or friends. It’s not something you overcome; you just learn to endure it because you’re working towards something significant, and you hope that it pays off.

Q: Squash will debut at the LA 2028 Olympics. What are your thoughts on this historic inclusion?

A: Excited.

Q: Are you already preparing for the Olympics? How do you envision India’s performance in squash on the global stage?

A: Yes, I’m already working towards the Olympics. We recently finished 5th in the world at the World Championships, and I truly believe the Indian team is one to watch out for in the coming years.

Q: Do you think squash is accessible to young players in India? What can be done to make it more inclusive and affordable?

A: Squash is a portable sport, and we can make it more accessible by taking courts to public locations. For instance, setting up a court overlooking iconic places like the Taj Mahal would be a great way to draw attention and make the sport more inclusive.

Q: Which young Indian squash players should we keep an eye on for the future?

A: Me! I’m only 26, and I plan on continuing in this sport for 14 more years. You’ve only seen me for three years on the scene, and lucky for you, I’m here to stay for a while.

Q: What advice would you give to young Indians considering squash as a career? Is it a viable option in terms of growth and financial stability?

A: Choose squash only if you truly love the sport, not for money or anything else. There’s no significant money to be made here. You’ll need to start with full pockets and expect them to be empty by the time you’re done.

Q: What are your long-term goals for yourself and the sport of squash in India?

A: My goals are simple: to remain India’s number one, push my highest world ranking even further, and win more Asian Games medals. I’m also aiming for Commonwealth and Olympic medals. Most importantly, I want to stay injury-free and serve my country with honor and pride. Giving back to everyone who works tirelessly for us athletes is equally important to me.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback