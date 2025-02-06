National Games 2025 Archery: Deepika Kumari and Juyel Sarkar bag individual gold medals

In the ongoing 38th National Games, Jharkhand archer Deepika Kumari clinched the gold medal in the women’s recurve individual category in Uttarakhand. Anshika Kumari of Bihar had to settle for silver. Another promising talent from Jharkhand, Komalika Bari bagged the bronze medal.

Notably, Deepika Kumari had also secured the women’s recurve individual gold medal at the National Games 2023 in Goa.

Moving to the men’s recurve individual category, West Bengal’s Juyel Sarkar claimed the gold medal. On the other hand, Indra Chand of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) fell short of securing the silver medal. Senior archer Tarun Deep Rai of Sikkim settled for the bronze medal.

Maharashtra archers dominate recurve team categories at the National Games

Shifting our focus to the recurve mixed team category at the National Games, Maharashtra’s Shukmani Gajanan Babrekar and Gatha Anandrao Khadake bagged the gold medal with a score of 4(19). Haryana pair of Paras Hooda and Bhajan Kaur, with a score of 4(18), settled for the silver medal. Meanwhile, Jharkhand’s duo of Goldi Mishra and Deepika Kumar bagged the bronze medal.

Trending

In the recurve women’s team category, the Maharashtra women’s team comprising Gatha Anandrao Khadake, Vaishnavi Babarao Pawar, Sharvari Somnath Shende, and Mukta Deepak Modgi secured the gold medal.

Jharkhand (Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat,, and Tamanna Verma) bagged the silver while Haryana (Bhajan Kaur, Kirti, Avani, and Bhavna) secured the bronze medal.

Delving into the details of the recurve men’s team category, Jharkhand, led by Goldi Mishra and backed by Shrey Bharadwaj, Vishnu Choudhary and Gurucharan Besra, bagged the gold medal with a set score of 4(29).

On the other hand, UP’s Neeraj Chauhan, Aman Singh Yadav, Rohit Kumar, and Mrinal Chauhan settled for silver with a score of 4(27). The Services Sports Control Board, comprising Bommadevara Dhiraj, Rahul, Indra Chand Indra, and Sukhchain Singh, moved past their opponents in a thrilling contest, securing bronze with a 4(28) - 4(27) finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback