National Games 2025 Archery: Young Maharashtra side stuns Olympian Deepika Kumari’s Jharkhand in the recurve women’s team final

The young Maharashtra recurve women’s team pulled off a stunning upset over a star-studded Jharkhand side led by Olympian Deepika Kumari to clinch the gold medal at the National Games 2025 archery event. The competition is being held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uttarakhand from February 1 to 7.

Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Babarao Pawar, Mukta Deepak Modgi, Sharvari Somnath Shende, and Gatha Anandrao Khadke edged past Jharkhand’s Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, and Tamanna Verma in the final. Despite Jharkhand’s experience and the presence of multiple international medalists, Maharashtra delivered a clinical performance to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, Haryana, featuring Paris Olympian Bhajan Kaur along with Kirti, Avani, and Bhavna, secured the bronze medal after defeating West Bengal in the third-place match.

Deepika showed her class in the individual recurve event, clinching the gold medal. However, her hopes of securing two golds were dashed as Jharkhand fell short in the team final.

On the men’s side, Dhiraj Bommadevara, who competed at the Paris Olympics and finished fourth in the mixed recurve event alongside Ankita Bhakat, bagged a bronze medal in the men’s team event. After an early exit in the individual category, he joined forces with his Services teammates Rahul, Indra Chand Indra, and Sukhchain Singh to beat Haryana and finish third.

National Games 2025 Recurve Archery Complete Results

Men’s Individual

Gold - Juyel Sarkar (West Bengal)

Silver - Indra Chand Indra (SSCB)

Bronze - Tarun Deep Rai (Sikkim)

Women’s Individual

Gold - Deepika Kumari (Jharkhand)

Silver - Anshika Kumari (Bihar)

Bronze - Komalika Bari (Jharkhand)

Men’s Team

Gold - Goldi Mishra, Shrey Bhardwaj, Vishnu Choudhary & Gurucharan Besra (Jharkhand)

Silver - Neeraj Chauhan, Aman Singh Yadav, Rohit Kumar & Mrinal Chauhan (Uttar Pradesh)

Bronze - Bommadevara Dhiraj, Rahul, Indra Chand Indra & Sukhchain Singh (SSCB)

Women’s Team

Gold - Vaishnavi Babarao Pawar, Mukta Deepak Modgi, Sharvari Somnath Shende & Gatha Anandrao Khadke (Maharashtra)

Silver - Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat & Tamanna Verma (Jharkhand)

Bronze - Bhajan Kaur, Kirti, Avani & Bhavna (Haryana)

Mixed Team

Gold - Shukmani Gajanan Babrekar & Gatha Anandrao Khadke (Maharashtra)

Silver - Paras Hooda & Bhajan Kaur (Haryana)

Bronze - Goldi Mishra & Deepika Kumari (Jharkhand)

