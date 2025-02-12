National Games 2025 Athletics: 17-year-old Pooja Singh shatters meet record in women’s high jump; crosses the Asian qualifying mark

Haryana’s Pooja Singh delivered a stunning performance in the women’s high jump event at the National Games 2025, setting a new meet record and clinching the gold medal. Competing on the final day of the athletics events on February 12 at the Ganga Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College in Uttarakhand, the 17-year-old leaped to a height of 1.84m, surpassing the previous meet record of 1.83m set by Swapna Barman in 2022.

Pooja’s jump not only secured her the top-podium finish but also ensured her qualification for the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, where the entry mark is set at 1.83m. However, she narrowly missed matching her personal best of 1.85m, achieved at the Indian U18 Championships in Bhubaneswar.

The Haryana athlete showcased her composure and technique throughout the event, clearing each mark with ease before setting the new meet record at 1.84m. Tamil Nadu’s Gobika K put up a strong fight but had to settle for silver with a jump of 1.79m. Karnataka’s Abhinaya Shetty and Haryana’s Rekha shared the bronze medal, both clearing 1.77m.

Trending

With this gold, Pooja Singh added another accolade to her growing list of achievements. She previously won gold at the Asian U18 Championships and secured silver at the Asian U20 Championships. Her rapid rise in Indian athletics has put her in contention for future international competitions, where she will aim to breach the national record of 1.92m held by Sahana Kumari since 2012.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Women’s High Jump Final Results

Pooja Singh (Haryana) – 1.84m – Gold

Gobika K (Tamil Nadu) – 1.79m – Silver

Abhinaya S Shetty (Karnataka) – 1.77m – Bronze

Rekha (Haryana) – 1.77m – Bronze

Khyati Mathur (Uttar Pradesh) – 1.77m

Athira Somaraj (Kerala) – 1.77m

Prachi (Haryana) – 1.74m

Manshi (Uttar Pradesh) – 1.71m

Payal Jamod (Gujarat) – 1.71m

Pallavi S Patil (Karnataka) – 1.71m

Pooja Rawat (Uttarakhand) – 1.60m

Angel Devasia (Kerala) – DNS

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback