National Games 2025 Athletics: All 9 finishers in women’s 10km race walk shatter 26-year-old meet record

All nine finishers in the women’s 10km race walk event at the National Games 2025 outperformed a 26-year-old record. The event, held at the Ganga Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College in Uttarakhand, made its return to the National Games for the first time since 1999.

The women’s 10km race walk event returned to the National Games after more than two decades, and the competition saw a new wave of talent dominating the field.

Eleven athletes started the race, but two were unable to complete it. National record holder Priyanka Goswami had entered the event but did not start. The race, however, turned into a record-breaking contest as all nine finishers clocked times faster than the previous Games record of 51 minutes and 56 seconds, set by Y Bala Devi of Manipur in 1999.

Haryana’s Ravina claimed the gold medal with a time of 45 minutes and 51.40 seconds, establishing herself as the clear winner. She was followed by Shalini from Uttarakhand, who secured silver with 46:11.40, while Munita Prajapati of Uttar Pradesh bagged the bronze with 46:22.80.

Apart from the podium finishers, the other six athletes also outperformed the previous record. Mokavi Muthurathinam of Tamil Nadu finished fourth with a time of 47:11.40, while Uttarakhand’s Payal clocked 47:35.80 to take fifth place.

Uttar Pradesh’s Reshma Patel (48:15.50), Uttarakhand’s Mansi Negi (48:31.40), Maharashtra’s Sejal Singh (49:32.40), and Haryana’s Monika (51:44.20) completed the top nine finishers, all registering times better than the long-standing record.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Women’s 10KM Race Walk Final Results

Ravina (Haryana) – 45:51.40 (Gold) Shalini (Uttarakhand) – 46:11.40 (Silver) Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) – 46:22.80 (Bronze) Mokavi Muthurathinam (Tamil Nadu) – 47:11.40 Payal (Uttarakhand) – 47:35.80 Reshma Patel (Uttar Pradesh) – 48:15.50 Mansi Negi (Uttarakhand) – 48:31.40 Sejal Singh (Maharashtra) – 49:32.40 Monika (Haryana) – 51:44.20 Did Not Finish (DNF): Mufeeda MM (Lakshadweep) – LAP 8 (57:35.40) Did Not Finish (DNF): Pooja Kumawat (Rajasthan) – LAP 4 (19:01.90)

