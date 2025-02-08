  • home icon
  • 2025 National Games
  • National Games 2025 Athletics: Animesh Kujur equals meet record in men's 100m; falls just short of the national record

National Games 2025 Athletics: Animesh Kujur equals meet record in men's 100m; falls just short of the national record

By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Feb 08, 2025 20:48 IST
National Games 2025 Athletics: Animesh Kujur equals meet record in men
National Games 2025 Athletics: Animesh Kujur equals meet record in men's 100m; falls just short of the national record (Image via UK Sports Department/IG)

Odisha’s Animesh Kujur clinched the gold medal in the men’s 100m event at the National Games 2025, equaling the meet record with a time of 10.28 seconds. The 38th edition of the National Games in Uttarakhand saw its athletics events kick off at the Ganga Athletics Ground, MPSC, with Kujur delivering one of the standout performances on the opening day.

In the final stretch, he held off stiff competition from Maharashtra’s Pranav Gurav and Assam’s Amlan Borgohain, ensuring he crossed the finish line first. The two-time national champion matched the National Games meet record but fell just 0.05 seconds short of breaking the national record of 10.23 seconds, currently held by Manikanta Hoblidhar.

Animesh Kujur’s time was also just 0.01 seconds slower than his personal best of 10.27 seconds, set in June 2024. However, with this win, Kujur has added another national-level title to his name.

also-read-trending Trending

Despite narrowly missing both the national record and his personal best, his performance saw him earn a well-deserved gold medal.

National record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar misses out on podium finish at the National Games 2025

Maharashtra’s Pranav Gurav put up an impressive performance, clocking 10.32 seconds to secure the silver medal, finishing ahead of Assam’s Amlan Borgohain, who took home bronze with 10.43 seconds. Gurav’s performance was a surprise, as Borgohain, the men’s 200m national record holder, was one of the pre-race favorites for gold.

Manikanta Hoblidhar, representing Services, struggled to replicate his national record-winning performance of 10.23 seconds and finished outside the podium in fifth place with a time of 10.46 seconds. Despite his experience and past achievements, he was unable to keep pace with Kujur and the other medalists on the day.

Animesh Kujur’s victory reaffirmed his reputation as one of the country’s top sprinters. This gold medal at the National Games 2025 strengthens his bid for selection in upcoming continental and global competitions.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी