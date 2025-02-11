National Games 2025 Athletics: Ankita Dhyani strikes gold in 3000m steeplechase after Paris 2024 setback

Ankita Dhyani made a strong comeback at the National Games 2025, clinching Uttarakhand's first gold medal in athletics. The 23-year-old clocked an impressive 9:53.63 minutes to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Ganga Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College, on Monday, February 9.

The victory marked a redemption for Dhyani, who had a disappointing outing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she finished last in her heat in the 5000m event.

Dhyani, a multiple-time national champion, had earlier won a silver medal in the women’s 10,000m event at the ongoing National Games. Her performance in the steeplechase, however, was dominant, as she finished well ahead of Haryana’s Manju Yadav, who secured silver with a time of 10:15.70 minutes.

West Bengal’s Rebi Pal claimed bronze, clocking 10:37.15 minutes. The timing also marked the personal best for her in the 3000m steeplechase event surpassing her previous best which stood at 10:17.25s.

She is now preparing to compete in the women’s 5000m event, looking to add another medal to her tally. The 10,000m race was not her primary event but a way to challenge herself. Despite this, she managed to secure a silver medal while her focus remained on the 5000m and 3000m steeplechase.

Ankita Dhyani is a proven performer on the continental stage. She won silver in the 3000m event at the Asian Indoor Championships and a bronze at the Asian Championships. However, her performance at the Paris Olympics was far from ideal, as she finished 40th overall in the 5000m.

With the women’s 5000m final approaching, all eyes will be on Ankita Dhyani to see if she can add another gold to her collection.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final Results

Ankita Dhyani (Uttarakhand) – 9:53.63 (Gold) Manju Yadav (Haryana) – 10:15.70 (Silver) Rebi Pal (West Bengal) – 10:37.15 (Bronze) Komal Jagdale – 10:47.35 Riya Dohatre – 10:49.40 Vandana Mori – 10:59.30 Manju Choudhari – 11:20.69 Maneesha – 11:29.57 Ekta Dey – 11:57.22 Parul Chaudhary – DNS Babli Verma – DNS Bhagwati Deora – DNS Susmita Deora – DNF Priti Lamba – DNS Sonam – DNF

