National Games 2025 Athletics: Dev Kumar Meena sets national record in pole vault, clinches gold

Madhya Pradesh’s Dev Kumar Meena made history at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand by breaking the national record in the men’s pole vault event. The 19-year-old cleared 5.32m, surpassing the previous record of 5.31m set by Tamil Nadu’s Subramani Siva in 2022, to win the gold medal at the Ganga Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College.

Meena, who also won the event in the 2023 edition, improved his personal best by 12cm, having previously registered 5.20m at the Indian Open U23 competition in Patna last year. His victory in Uttarakhand marked the first national record in athletics at this year’s National Games.

Tamil Nadu’s G Reegan claimed the silver with the best clearance of 5.00m, while Uttar Pradesh’s Kuldeep Kumar also registered 5.00m but settled for the bronze due to countback rules.

“I wanted to do something extraordinary” - Dev Kumar Meena produces an effort of a lifetime at the National Games 2o25

Dev Kumar Meena entered the final as one of the favorites and lived up to expectations. After securing the gold with a 5.32m clearance, he attempted 5.40m, aiming to further extend his record, but was unable to clear the height. Despite this, his performance was enough to cement his place as the best pole vaulter in the country.

Speaking after the event, Meena credited his family and coach for their constant support in his journey.

"The journey to a national record has been long and full of struggles. Coming from a farmer’s family, reaching this stage was not easy. My biggest support has been my family and my coach. Today, I wanted to do something extraordinary, and I’m happy to have made history," he said via Olympics.com.

His breakthrough moment came last year when he won bronze at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Dubai, becoming the first Indian male pole vaulter in 38 years to secure a podium finish at the junior continental meet.

Now training under Cuban coach Ángel Eduardo García Esteban, Dev Kumar Meena has set his sights on the Asian Championships qualification mark of 5.50m.

