National Games 2025 Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji breaks the 100m hurdles meet record twice; secures qualification for the Asian Athletics Championships

India’s premier sprinter, Jyothi Yarraji, delivered a sensational performance at the National Games 2025, clinching gold in the women’s 100m hurdles with a record-breaking run. Competing at the Ganga Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College in Uttarakhand, on Sunday (February 9), Yarraji rewrote the meet record twice in a single day.

The Andhra Pradesh athlete first set the track on fire during the heats, clocking 13.20 seconds to comfortably secure a spot in the final while surpassing her own National Games meet record of 13.22s. The 25-year-old athlete had established in the 2023 edition.

However, she wasn’t done yet. In the final, Yarraji went a step further, storming to victory with a blistering 13.10s. In the process, she not only won the gold medal but also set another new meet record.

Her dominant display also earned her a direct qualification for the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, which is set to take place in Gumi, South Korea. The qualification mark for the same was set at 13.26s.

The 25-year-old sprinter already holds the Indian national record in the 100m hurdles with a staggering 12.78 seconds. She first set this mark at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China, before matching it again at the 2024 Motonet GP Jyvaskyla athletics meet in Finland.

Moumita Mondol clocks personal best to clinch silver in women’s 100m hurdles at the National Games 2025

West Bengal’s Moumita Mondal also enjoyed a remarkable day on the track, breaking her personal best twice. She first clocked 13.46s in Heat 2 to finish at the top. Later, in the final, she bettered her own mark by finishing in 13.36s, clinching the silver medal in a highly competitive field.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Nithya Ramraj, a 2023 Asian Games participant, secured the bronze medal with a commendable 13.60s run.

