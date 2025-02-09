National Games 2025 Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji breaks meet record; qualifies for the women’s 100m hurdles final

India’s premier hurdler Jyothi Yarraji delivered yet another commanding performance at the National Games 2025, breaking the meet record in the women’s 100m hurdles heats on February 9. Competing at the Ganga Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College in Uttarakhand, the Andhra Pradesh athlete clocked an impressive 13.20 seconds to finish first in Heat 1 and secure her place in the final.

Jyothi Yarraji’s timing shattered her previous National Games meet record of 13.22 seconds, which she had set during the 2023 edition. The national record holder continues to dominate the domestic circuit and remains the favorite for the gold medal in the final scheduled later in the day.

She finished well ahead of Odisha’s Pragyan Sahu, who clocked 13.72 seconds to take the second spot in the heat, while Tamil Nadu’s Nandhini K secured third place with a timing of 14.32 seconds.

Meanwhile, in Heat 2, West Bengal’s Moumita Mondal put up a strong challenge, registering a personal best of 13.46 seconds to finish first. Tamil Nadu’s Nithya Ramraj followed closely behind with 13.54 seconds, while Maharashtra’s Aliza Mulla took third place in 14.04 seconds. Mondal’s timing in the heats suggests she could be Yarraji’s biggest competitor in the final.

Jyothi Yarraji is India’s fastest 100m hurdler, holding the national record of 12.78 seconds. She first set this mark at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China, before matching it at the 2024 Motonet GP Jyvaskyla athletics meet in Finland.

Women’s 100m hurdles heat results at the National Games 2025

Heat 1:

Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh) – 13.20s (Meet Record) Pragyan Sahu (Odisha) – 13.72s Nandhini K (Tamil Nadu) – 14.32s Crystal Vadakel (Maharashtra) – 14.78s Ann Tomy (Kerala) – 15.23s

Heat 2:

Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) – 13.46s (Personal Best) Nithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) – 13.54s Aliza Mulla (Maharashtra) – 14.04s Kanimozhi C (Tamil Nadu) – 14.39s Sabita Toppo (Odisha) – 14.51s Pratheeka (Karnataka) – 16.31s

