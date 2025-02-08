National Games 2025 Athletics: Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Jadhav stuns Paris Olympian Ankita Dhyani to secure gold in women’s 10000m

Maharashtra’s long-distance runner Sanjivani Jadhav produced a sensational performance to claim gold in the women’s 10,000m at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

The event, held at the Ganga Athletics Ground on Saturday, February 8, saw Jadhav clock an impressive 33:33.47 to finish ahead of Paris Olympian Ankita Dhyani, who settled for silver with a timing of 34:31.03. Uttarakhand’s Soniya secured the bronze, finishing at 35:45.19.

Jadhav, an Asian Championship bronze medalist, outpaced a strong field to register a statement victory. Meanwhile, Dhyani, who competed in the 5000m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, failed to secure gold but added another medal to her tally. The 24-year-old Dhyani is a proven contender on the continental stage, having previously won silver at the Asian Indoor Championships and bronze at the Asian Championships.

In the men's 10,000m event, Himachal Pradesh’s Sawan Bharwal dominated the race to secure gold with a stellar timing of 28:49.93. Maharashtra’s Kiran Matre followed closely, claiming silver with 29:04.76, while Vinod Singh of Madhya Pradesh rounded off the podium with a bronze in 29:43.60.

Final results of 10000m at the National Games 2025

Women’s 10,000m

Gold – Sanjivani Jadhav (Maharashtra) – 33:33.47

Silver – Ankita Dhyani (Uttarakhand) – 34:31.03

Bronze – Soniya (Uttarakhand) – 35:45.19

4th – Kavita Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) – 35:53.65

5th – Jyoti (Haryana) – 36:01.87

6th – Reeba George (Kerala) – 37:34.73

7th – Svati Pal (Chandigarh) – 38:22.89

8th – Suchika Suchika (Rajasthan) – 38:28.66

Did Not Start (DNS): Amrita Patel (Uttar Pradesh), Latika Talwar (Rajasthan), Sonika (Haryana)

Men’s 10,000m

Gold – Sawan Bharwal (Himachal Pradesh) – 28:49.93

Silver – Kiran Matre (Maharashtra) – 29:04.76

Bronze – Vinod Singh (Madhya Pradesh) – 29:43.60

4th – Arun (Haryana) – 29:57.38

5th – Rohit (Haryana) – 30:14.47

6th – Gaurav Bhosale (Maharashtra) – 30:19.29

7th – Sunil Kumar (Services) – 30:37.84

8th – Mohit Chodhary (Telangana) – 30:52.97

9th – Arun Rathod (Maharashtra) – 33:02.13

10th – Rajat Pal (Uttarakhand) – 34:31.77

Did Not Finish (DNF): Vivek Yadav (Gujarat), Vivek Chand (Gujarat)

Did Not Start (DNS): Divbyanshu Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Dharmender Dharmender (Rajasthan)

