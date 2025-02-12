National Games 2025 Athletics: Nandini Agasara wins gold medal in women's Heptathlon; qualifies for Asian Athletics Championship

Nandini Agasara secured the gold medal in the women's Heptathlon event at the National Games 2025 with 5601 points. She also secured a place in the Asian Athletics Championship by breaching the qualification mark set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The Telangana-born athlete bagged 3407 points on the first day and followed it up with 2194 points on the event's second day. Nandini Agasara earned 1013 points in 100m hurdles, 736 points in the high jump event, 735 points in the shot put event, and 923 points in the 200m race on Day 1.

On Day 2, she bagged 868 points in the long jump, 530 points in the javelin throw event, and 796 points in the 800m race.

Haryana's Pooja secured the silver medal with 4999 points (2933 points on Day 1 and 2066 points on Day 2. She earned 804 points in 100m hurdles, 771 points in high jump, 618 points in shot put, 740 points in 200m race, 674 points in long jump, 702 points in javelin throw, and 690 points in 800m race.

Deepika S from Tamil Nadu bagged the bronze medal in the event with 4939 points. She earned 834 points in 100m hurdles, 736 points in high jump, 567 points in shot put, and 814 points in 200m race, totaling 2951 points on Day 1.

On the second day, she secured 768 points in the long jump, 492 points in the javelin throw, and 728 points in the 800m race, adding to 1988 points.

National Games 2025: Women's Heptathlon (Results)

Here are the final results from the women's Heptathlon event at the National Games 2025:

Nandini Agasara (Telangana) - 5601 points Pooja (Haryana) - 4999 points Deepika S (Tamil Nadu) - 4939 points Tanushree (Rajasthan) - 4748 points Neeta Kumari - 4623 points Bidisha Kundu - 4455 points Jaskiran - 3714 points Nishi Kumari - 3600 points

