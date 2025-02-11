National Games 2025 Athletics: Praveen Chithravel dominates Men's triple jump event; clinches gold

Tamil Nadu's Praveen Chithravel clinched the gold medal in the men's triple jump event at the National Games 2025 on Tuesday (February 11). He registered the best jump of 16.50m and dominated the event.

Muhammed Salahuddin secured second spot with the best jump of 16.01m. The Tamil Nadu-born athlete bagged the silver medal in the competition. Praveen and Salahuddin were the only two athletes to breach the 16m mark in the event at the 38th edition of the National Games.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Mohammed Muhassin won the bronze medal with the best jump of 15.57m. Sebastian V S from Kerala finished fourth in the men's triple jump with a jump of 15.48m. Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) athlete Vimal Mukesh T secured the fifth rank with the best jump of 15.38m.

Trending

Vivek Gupta from Maharashtra finished sixth in the Men's triple jump final with 15.15m, while SSCB's Karthik Unnikrishnan recorded a best jump of 15.12m to finish seventh in the event. Punjab's Rahul finished last in the competition with a jump of 14.61m.

Eight athletes competed in the final, including two from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Services Sports Control Board. Meanwhile, one each from Maharashtra and Punjab represented the state.

National Games 2025: Men's triple jump Final (Results)

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty

Here are the complete results from the men's triple jump final at the National Games 2025:

Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) - 16.50m Muhammed Salahuddin (Tamil Nadu) - 16.01m Mohammed Muhassin (Kerala) - 15.57m Sebastian V S (Kerala) - 15.48m Vimal Mukesh T (Services Sports Control Board) - 15.38m Vivek Gupta (Maharashtra) - 15.15m Karthik Unnikrishnan (Services Sports Control Board) - 15.12m Rahul (Punjab) - 14.61m

ALSO READ | When the 'going gets tough, the tough gets going': Sarungbam Athouba Meitei discusses his success story

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback