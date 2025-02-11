  • home icon
  • 2025 National Games
  • National Games 2025 Athletics: Praveen Chithravel dominates Men's triple jump event; clinches gold

National Games 2025 Athletics: Praveen Chithravel dominates Men's triple jump event; clinches gold

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 11, 2025 17:53 IST
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 - Source: Getty
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 - Source: Getty

Tamil Nadu's Praveen Chithravel clinched the gold medal in the men's triple jump event at the National Games 2025 on Tuesday (February 11). He registered the best jump of 16.50m and dominated the event.

Muhammed Salahuddin secured second spot with the best jump of 16.01m. The Tamil Nadu-born athlete bagged the silver medal in the competition. Praveen and Salahuddin were the only two athletes to breach the 16m mark in the event at the 38th edition of the National Games.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Mohammed Muhassin won the bronze medal with the best jump of 15.57m. Sebastian V S from Kerala finished fourth in the men's triple jump with a jump of 15.48m. Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) athlete Vimal Mukesh T secured the fifth rank with the best jump of 15.38m.

also-read-trending Trending

Vivek Gupta from Maharashtra finished sixth in the Men's triple jump final with 15.15m, while SSCB's Karthik Unnikrishnan recorded a best jump of 15.12m to finish seventh in the event. Punjab's Rahul finished last in the competition with a jump of 14.61m.

Eight athletes competed in the final, including two from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Services Sports Control Board. Meanwhile, one each from Maharashtra and Punjab represented the state.

National Games 2025: Men's triple jump Final (Results)

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty

Here are the complete results from the men's triple jump final at the National Games 2025:

  1. Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) - 16.50m
  2. Muhammed Salahuddin (Tamil Nadu) - 16.01m
  3. Mohammed Muhassin (Kerala) - 15.57m
  4. Sebastian V S (Kerala) - 15.48m
  5. Vimal Mukesh T (Services Sports Control Board) - 15.38m
  6. Vivek Gupta (Maharashtra) - 15.15m
  7. Karthik Unnikrishnan (Services Sports Control Board) - 15.12m
  8. Rahul (Punjab) - 14.61m

ALSO READ | When the 'going gets tough, the tough gets going': Sarungbam Athouba Meitei discusses his success story

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी