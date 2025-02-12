National Games 2025 Athletics: Sachin Yadav breaks 10-year-old meet record in men's javelin throw

Uttar Pradesh's Sachin Yadav registered a best throw of 84.39m to break the 10-year-old meet record in men's javelin throw at the National Games 2025. The previous record of 82.23m was held by Rajender Singh.

Sachin Yadav won the gold medal, while Rohit Yadav from Uttar Pradesh secured the silver medal in the event with the best throw of 80.47m. Uttarakhand's Vikash Sharma bagged the bronze medal in the men's javelin throw with 79.33 meters.

Uttar Pradesh's Shivpal Singh finished fourth in the event with the best throw of 76.56m. Services Sports Control Board's Shivam Lohakare secured fifth place with a throw of 76.45m.

Bibin Antony from Kerala secured the sixth spot in the men's javelin throw with a best throw of 74.70m. Pramod and Uttam Patil were the next two players on the list with a throw of 73.71 meters and 71.88 meters, respectively. Both players are representing the Services Sports Control Board in the ongoing edition of the National Games.

Anuj Kalera, Sarbjeet Singh, and Sagar were the three other players on the start list of the men's javelin throw final event. Among the eight athletes who finished the event with at least one legal throw, three each were from the Services Sports Control Board and Uttar Pradesh.

One athlete each from Uttarakhand and Kerala were in action in the men's javelin throw final at the 38th edition of the National Games 2025.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Men's Javelin Throw Final (Results)

Here are the results from the men's javelin throw final at the National Games 2025:

Sachin Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - 84.39m Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - 80.47m Vikash Sharma (Uttarakhand) - 79.33m Shivpal Singh (Uttar Pradesh) - 76.56m Shivam Lohakare (Services Sports Control Board) - 76.45m Bibin Antony (Kerala) - 74.70m Pramod (Services Sports Control Board) - 73.71m Uttam Patil (Services Sports Control Board) - 71.88m

