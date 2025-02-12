National Games 2025 Athletics: Sawan Barwal clinches gold in men's 5000m, qualifies for Asian Athletics Championships

Sawan Barwal from Himachal Pradesh clinched the gold medal in the men's 5000m final at the National Games 2025 with a timing of 13:45.93 seconds. He also secured a spot in the Asian Athletics Championships by breaching the qualification mark of 13:48.33 seconds.

Sawan's gold medal in the men's 5000m final is his second gold medal in the ongoing National Games. He previously won the gold medal in the men's 10,000m with a time of 28:49.93 seconds and also qualified for the Asian Athletics Championships.

Haryana's Gagan Singh clinched the silver medal in the event with a timing of 14:00.04 seconds, while Sunil Dawar from Madhya Pradesh bagged the bronze medal in the race, clocking a time of 14:01.33 seconds.

With a timing of 14:03.00 seconds, Madhya Pradesh's Harmanjot Singh finished fourth in the race. Haryana's Puneet Yadav secured fifth place in the men's 5000m final with a timing of 14:21.95 seconds. Madhya Pradesh's Vinod Singh secured the sixth spot in the event, clocking a time of 14:45.49 seconds.

Nagaland's Wede T Mero and Rajasthan's Naresh Chopra were the two other athletes in the men's 5000m final event. Eight athletes took the field in the race, including two from Haryana and three from Madhya Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Rajasthan had one athlete each in action in the men's 5000m final event at the 38th edition of the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

National Games 2025 Athletics: Men's 5000m Final

Here are the results from the men's 5000m final at the National Games 2025:

Sawan Barwal (Himachal Pradesh) - 13:45.93 seconds Gagan Singh (Haryana) - 14:00.04 seconds Sunil Dawar (Madhya Pradesh) - 14:01.33 seconds Harmanjot Singh (Madhya Pradesh) - 14:03.00 seconds Puneet Yadav (Haryana) - 14:21.95 seconds Vinod Singh (Madhya Pradesh) - 14:45.49 seconds Wede T Mero (Nagaland) Naresh Chopra (Rajasthan)

