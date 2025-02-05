National Games 2025 Badminton: 18-year-old Anmol Kharb secures gold medal; ace shuttler Lakshya Sen pulls out of the competition

Teen sensation Anmol Kharb delivered a stunning performance at the National Games 2025, securing gold in women’s singles at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Parade Ground, on February 4. The 18-year-old Haryana shuttler outclassed top seed Anupama Upadhyaya of Delhi in the final, winning in straight games 21-16, 22-20 to claim the top podium finish.

Anmol, who first gained national attention after winning the Senior National Championships at 16 in 2023, once again proved her mettle. She had also played a crucial role in India’s historic gold-winning campaign at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Delhi’s Anupama Upadhyaya, ranked world No. 43, had to settle for silver, while Gujarat’s Tasnim Mir and Shreya Lele, both semi-finalists, took home bronze medals.

Other Badminton results at the National Games 2025

In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen withdrew from the competition on February 3, leaving the field open for Tamil Nadu’s Satish Karunakaran to take the title. The top seed defeated 16-year-old Suryaksh Rawat from Uttarakhand in a competitive final, winning 21-17, 21-17.

Trending

Maharashtra’s Kaushal Dharmamer and Karnataka’s Saneeth D.S., both semi-finalists, claimed bronze.

Karunakaran continued his golden run in mixed doubles, pairing with Aadya Variyath to defeat Maharashtra’s Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang in a hard-fought final. The Tamil Nadu duo took the match 21-11, 20-22, 21-8 to win the title. Bronze medals went to Ashith Surya & Amrutha P. (Karnataka) and Nitin Kumar & Kanika Kanwal (Delhi).

In men’s doubles, Karnataka dominated as Nithin HV and Prakash Raj S overcame their state counterparts Vaibhav and Ashith Surya in straight games 21-16, 21-14 to clinch gold. The duos from Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand took home bronze.

Karnataka’s Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat reigned supreme in the women’s doubles final, dismantling Uttarakhand’s Angel Punera and Anya Bisht 21-11, 21-13 in a one-sided affair. Bronze medals went to Gayatri Rawat & Mansa Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Arul Bala R. & Varshini V.S. (Tamil Nadu).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback