National Games 2025 Beach Kabaddi: Rajasthan and Haryana clinch gold in finals

The Beach Kabaddi competition at the National Games 2025 concluded with Rajasthan and Haryana securing gold medals in the men's and women's categories, respectively. The event was held on the scenic banks of the Ganga River in Shivpuri.

The semi-finals were fiercely contested, setting the stage for an exciting finale. In the women’s category, Haryana edged past Himachal Pradesh 44-34 in a thrilling first semi-final. Uttar Pradesh dominated Uttarakhand in the second semi-final with a commanding 50-33 victory to book their place in the final.

The men’s semi-finals saw Rajasthan overcome a stiff challenge from Uttar Pradesh, securing a narrow 44-41 win to enter the final. Haryana, too, fought hard against Uttarakhand in an intense clash, emerging victorious with a 44-42 scoreline.

The women’s final between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh turned out to be a thriller from start to finish. Both teams went toe-to-toe, refusing to give an inch, making it an evenly contested affair. As the match entered its closing moments, Haryana managed to hold their nerves and secured a narrow 34-33 victory to clinch the gold medal. Uttar Pradesh settled for silver, while Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh shared the bronze after their semi-final defeats.

The men’s final saw Rajasthan and Haryana locked in a high-intensity battle. Both teams displayed excellent tactics, keeping the contest on a knife’s edge. In the end, Rajasthan pulled off a crucial 44-42 win, claiming the gold medal. Haryana had to settle for silver, while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh took home the bronze medals.

With the conclusion of the Beach Kabaddi event, Rajasthan and Haryana emerged as the top-performing teams. The picturesque setting of Shivpuri, combined with the electrifying performances, made the tournament a memorable spectacle.

National Games 2025: Final Medal Standings in Beach Kabaddi

Women’s Category:

Gold: Haryana

Haryana Silver: Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Bronze: Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

Men’s Category:

Gold: Rajasthan

Rajasthan Silver: Haryana

Haryana Bronze: Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh

