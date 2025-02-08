National Games 2025: Bihar’s golden girls help the state secure its first-ever gold medal in 25 years

Bihar ended a 25-year-long wait for a gold medal at the National Games as Payal, Khushboo Kumari, and Nikhath Khatoon scripted history by securing the top podium finish in the women’s triple lawn bowls event on Saturday, February 8.

The trio clinched a narrow 15-14 victory against West Bengal in the final at the ongoing National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand. The gold medal marks Bihar’s first since the state’s division in 2000, making it a momentous occasion for the contingent.

The final was an intense battle, with Bihar trailing 1-11 at one stage. However, they staged a remarkable comeback, closing the gap to 11-11 before holding their nerves in the final moments to turn the match in their favor. The comeback ensured Bihar’s first-ever National Games title in over two decades. Earlier in the day, the team secured a hard-fought 19-18 win over Delhi in the semi-finals.

Bihar’s road to the National Games 2025 gold medal

Bihar’s journey to gold was not an easy one. Placed in Pool B of the women’s lawn bowls competition, the team finished second in their group with two wins and one loss in three matches. Their only defeat came against Jharkhand, who later lost 3-25 to West Bengal in the semi-finals.

As of the end of February 8, Bihar has secured a total of nine medals at the National Games 2025, with one gold, five silver, and three bronze. Apart from their triumph in women’s triple lawn bowls, they secured silver medals in lawn bowls, wushu, rugby, yogasana, and archery. Additionally, they won bronze medals in wushu, modern pentathlon, and another lawn bowls event.

Their medal haul currently places them 28th in the overall standings, with hopes of further improving their tally.

Following their stellar performance, Payal, Khushboo, and Nikhath now have their sights set on a spot in the Indian squad for the 2025 Asian Lawn Bowls Championships, which will take place in the Philippines from April 27 to May 4.

