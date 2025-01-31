National Games 2025: Bindyarani Devi shatters Mirabai Chanu’s national record; clinches gold in women’s 55kg weightlifting

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam created history at the National Games 2025 by breaking Mirabai Chanu’s national record in the women’s 55kg weightlifting category to win gold.

The Manipur weightlifter delivered a dominant performance at Monal Hall, MPSC, Rajat Jayanti Khel Parisar, lifting 88kg in the snatch to surpass Chanu’s previous record of 86kg, which was set in 2022 in Singapore.

The 26-year-old was exceptional throughout the competition. In the snatch segment, she successfully lifted 83kg in her first two attempts before producing a stunning 88kg lift in her final attempt to rewrite the national record books.

She carried her momentum into the clean and jerk round, where she lifted 112kg in her first attempt and then 113kg in the next two attempts, finishing with a total lift of 201kg to secure the gold medal.

West Bengal’s Shrabani Das finished second with a total lift of 189kg, comprising 83kg in snatch and 106kg in clean and jerk, to take home the silver medal. Another Manipur lifter, Lamabam Devi, clinched the bronze with a total of 185kg, lifting 81kg in snatch and 104kg in clean and jerk.

Bindyarani Devi does a clean sweep of all three national records in women’s 55kg

Bindyarani Devi’s latest feat at the National Games 2025 means she now holds all three national records in the women’s 55kg category. She had already set the national records for clean and jerk (119kg) and total lift (202kg) during her silver-winning performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Her total lift of 201kg at the National Games fell just one kilogram short of her own national record.

However, the victory was particularly special for Bindyarani Devi, who grew up idolizing Mirabai Chanu. The Tokyo Olympics medallist has been an inspiration for her, both on and off the platform.

Years ago, when Bindyarani was struggling financially to sustain her career in weightlifting, Chanu gifted her a pair of shoes to help her continue in the sport. Now, surpassing her idol’s national record marks a full-circle moment in her journey.

