National Games 2025 Canoeing & Kayaking: Hosts Uttarakhand and Services dominate the sprint events on the final day

The final day of the Canoeing and Kayaking events at the National Games 2025 saw hosts Uttarakhand and the Services team dominate the sprint categories at the Water Sports Complex, Tehri.

The women’s K-1 500m event witnessed a thrilling race as Uttarakhand’s Fairenban Sonia Devi produced a remarkable performance to clinch the gold medal. She completed the race in 02:06.935, much to the delight of the home crowd. Services’ G. Parvathi secured the silver medal, finishing in 02:07.800, while Odisha’s Khwairakpam Dhanamanjuri Devi took the bronze with a time of 02:08.466.

The men’s K-4 500m race saw a dominant display from the Services team, which showcased impeccable coordination and raw speed to secure the gold medal. The team of Sunny Kumar, Varinder Singh, Goli Ramesh, and Ajit Singh finished in 01:28.320, edging out Uttarakhand for the top spot.

The host state put up a strong fight, with the quartet of Aditya Saini, Vishal Dhangi, Harshvardhan Singh Shekhawat, and Prabhat Kumar clocking 01:28.609 to settle for silver. Madhya Pradesh, represented by Akshit Baroi, Himanshu Tandon, Sachin, and Ningombam Manjit Meitei, secured the bronze medal with a timing of 01:30.355.

Odisha clinch gold in women’s K-4 500m

Odisha’s women’s K-4 500m team stole the show with a dominant gold-medal finish. The quartet of Shruti Chougule, Oinam Bidya Devi, Oinam Binita Chanu, and Khwairakpam Dhanamanjuri Devi raced past their competitors, clocking 01:46.95 to claim the top honor.

The Madhya Pradesh team, featuring Nidhi, Daily Bishnoi, Manaswini Swain, and L. Meena Devi, secured the silver medal with a time of 01:48.65, while Kerala’s team of Anna Elizabeth, Alina Biju, Andrea Paulos, and Treesa Jacob, finished in 01:49.19 to take home the bronze medal.

With strong performances from hosts Uttarakhand and the Services team, the Canoeing & Kayaking competition at the National Games 2025 concluded on an exciting note.

