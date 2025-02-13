National Games 2025 Canoeing & Kayaking: Services shine on Day 2; hosts Uttarakhand lead medal tally

The second day of canoeing and kayaking events at the National Games 2025 at the Water Sports Complex in Tehri saw the Services team secure multiple gold medals, but the hosts Uttarakhand continued to lead the overall medal tally in the event.

The Women’s Canoeing (C-2, 500m) event saw Services paddlers claim the gold with a time of 02:04.233 seconds. Odisha secured silver, finishing in 02:06.466 seconds, while Uttarakhand earned bronze with a time of 02:08.149 seconds.

In the Women’s Kayaking (K-2, 500m) category, hosts Uttarakhand thrilled the home crowd by clinching gold with an impressive timing of 01:56.370 seconds. Madhya Pradesh finished second, clocking 01:58.037 seconds, while Odisha continued their strong showing by taking the bronze with a time of 01:59.930 seconds.

The Men’s Canoeing (C-2, 500m) race was another closely contested event where Services stamped their authority, bagging gold with a time of 01:47.811 seconds. Odisha followed closely, securing silver at 01:50.461 seconds, while Delhi edged past the competition to win bronze at 01:50.627 seconds, just 0.166 seconds ahead of the next finisher.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s Kayaking (K-2, 500m) event, Services continued their golden streak, clocking 01:36.287 seconds to finish first. Hosts Uttarakhand had to settle for silver with a time of 01:38.284 seconds, while Odisha rounded out the podium with a bronze, finishing in 01:38.897 seconds.

National Games 2025 Canoeing & Kayaking: Updated Medal Tally as of February 12

Uttarakhand - 5 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze (10) Services Sports Control Board - 5 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze (9) Madhya Pradesh - 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze (8) Meghalaya - 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze (4) Odisha - 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze (6) Andhra Pradesh - 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (2) Rajasthan - 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze (1) Delhi - 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (2) Arunachal Pradesh - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Haryana - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Karnataka - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Kerala - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Maharashtra - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1) Uttar Pradesh - 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (1)

