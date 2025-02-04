National Games 2025 Cycling: David Beckham outshines Ronaldo to clinch gold in men's elite sprint event

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo left Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh trailing behind to claim the gold medal in the men’s elite sprint event at the National Games 2025. While their names might remind fans of football legends, it was pure cycling talent that took center stage in Rudrapur.

Representing Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the 21-year-old Beckham clocked 10.691 seconds over two laps to secure victory, narrowly beating Manipur’s Ronaldo Singh (10.724 seconds) and his own teammate Esow Alben (10.826 seconds), who settled for bronze.

The Beckham vs. Ronaldo battle wasn't just about speed but also an interesting story of namesakes. Elkatohchoongo was named after English football icon David Beckham by his father, a street footballer and passionate fan of the former England captain. While Beckham initially dreamed of a football career, he was drawn to cycling, a sport deeply rooted in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Trending

Meanwhile, Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh’s father was inspired by the Brazilian legend Ronaldinho Gaucho, popularly known as Ronaldinho, naming his son after the striker who dazzled in the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Their names had already made headlines in foreign media, and their performance in Rudrapur only added to the intrigue.

Other results on Day 1 of Cycling at the National Games 2025

It was a successful opening day for Andaman and Nicobar, as they bagged three medals: one gold, one silver, and one bronze. Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) also impressed, winning a gold and a silver. The remaining seven medals were spread across different states, reflecting the depth of talent in Indian cycling.

Women’s Elite Scratch Race (10km)

Karnataka’s Keerthi Rangaswamy C clinched the gold, with Assam’s Chayanika Gogoi taking silver and Haryana’s Meenakshi securing bronze.

Men’s Elite Scratch Race (15km)

SSCB’s Sahil Kumar took the top spot, while Adwaith Sankar SS (Kerala) and Krishna Nayakodi (SSCB) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Women’s Elite Sprint

Maharashtra’s Shweta Balu Gunjal clocked 12.745 seconds to win gold. Celestina (Andaman and Nicobar) finished second with 12.848 seconds, while Delhi’s Triyasha Paul (12.799 seconds) took home bronze.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback