National Games 2025: Defending champions Haryana announce their squad for Men's Rugby 7s

Haryana’s men’s rugby 7s team is all set to defend its title at the 38th National Games, with their opening match against host Uttarakhand scheduled for today, January 29 at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex, Dehradun. The three-time reigning champions will look to continue their dominance in Rugby 7s, having won the Senior National Championship for the past eight years.

The 12-member squad was finalized on January 15 in Gurugram under the supervision of the Indian Rugby Football Union, with an official observer from the Haryana Olympic Association overseeing the selection. The squad is packed with experienced players, including seven internationals and multiple national team captains.

Leading the team is Deepak Punia, the captain of India’s Rugby 15s team, alongside Mohit Khatri, who currently leads India’s Rugby 7s team. Former national team captains Vikas Khatri and Prince Khatri also add significant experience to the lineup.

Haryana Rugby 7s Men’s Squad for National Games 2025

Neeraj Khatri, Mohit Khatri, Deepak Punia (Captain), Ajay Deswal, Prince Khatri, Tilak Raj, Mohit Tushir, Suresh Kumar, Aniket, Pranay Kumar, Vikas Khatri, and Salim

Extras: Anuj Pal, Sahil

The team’s coaching staff features Bhupendra Bhokan, an international player and certified Rugby India Level 1 coach, while Navdeep takes on the role of team manager. Physiotherapy support will be provided by Anju Yadav, a Rugby India Level 1 physiotherapist.

Haryana are aiming for their fourth consecutive National Games gold. Speaking ahead of the tournament, captain Deepak Punia expressed confidence in his squad:

"We have a strong squad with a great mix of experience and young talent. Our goal is to play with intensity and defend our title. We respect our opponents, but we are here to win."

Haryana’s Rugby 7s Men’s Fixtures at National Games 2025

January 29, 2:00 PM IST – Haryana vs Uttarakhand

January 29, 5:20 PM IST – Haryana vs Maharashtra

January 30, 2:00 PM IST – Haryana vs Kerala

The group stages will be followed by the knockout rounds whereas the final will be played on January 31.

