National Games 2025: Defending champions Haryana kick off their campaign with consecutive wins in Men’s Rugby 7s

The Haryana Men's Rugby 7s team has sent a clear message to its rivals at the 38th National Games 2025 with two dominant victories to kickstart its campaign. As the defending champions and three-time consecutive winners, Haryana overpowered both Uttarakhand and Maharashtra on the opening day on Tuesday, January 29, at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex.

Haryana opened their National Games 2025 campaign against the hosts, Uttarakhand, in what turned out to be a one-sided encounter. The defending champions triumphed 38-0. Prince Khatri was the star of the show, scoring 15 points. Captain Deepak Punia stepped up by contributing eight points from successful conversions. In addition, Mohit Tushir, Mohit Khatri and Ajay Deswal scored five points apiece with tries, helping to complete the clean victory.

Haryana’s winning ways continued in their second fixture against Maharashtra, where they emerged victorious once again with a 31-12 scoreline. Mohit Khatri and Ajay Deswal were the key performers, each scoring 10 points with two tries. Once again, Deepak Punia was reliable in conversions, adding six more points to the team’s tally. Meanwhile, Prince Khatri added another try, taking his total points in the tournament to 20.

The team’s defense was equally commendable, with Haryana preventing Maharashtra from scoring more than 12 points. With two wins under their belt, Haryana now sit at the top of their pool, and their goal of retaining the title is well within reach.

Haryana Men’s Rugby 7s team’s upcoming fixture at the National Games 2025

With their impressive form, Haryana are now setting their sights on their next match of the National Games 2025, which will be against Kerala on January 30. Kerala enter this match having won against Uttarakhand but suffered a defeat to Maharashtra on the opening day. Haryana will look to extend their unbeaten run and continue their quest for a fourth consecutive title.

