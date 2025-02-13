The fourth day of fencing at the National Games 2025, held at Chaukhamba Hall, Mahaskhand Khel Parisar, IGISC, witnessed Haryana asserting their supremacy in the team events on February 12. The state’s fencers delivered a dominant performance, clinching gold in three categories - the Women's Sabre Team, Men's Foil Team, and Men's Épée Team events.

The Women's Sabre Team event saw fierce competition from the quarterfinals. Punjab defeated Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu got the better of Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir edged out Kerala, while Haryana dominated Uttarakhand.

In the semifinals, Punjab narrowly won against Tamil Nadu 45-40, while Haryana overpowered Jammu and Kashmir 45-38. Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir settled for the bronze medals. The final witnessed a dominant display from Haryana as they cruised past Punjab with a decisive 45-20 victory to claim gold. Punjab took home the silver medal.

Trending

The Men’s Foil Team event was equally intense, with Haryana defeating Gujarat, Manipur edging Tamil Nadu, Bihar overcoming Maharashtra, and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) prevailing against Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Services outclassed Bihar 45-30, while Haryana triumphed over Manipur 45-35. Bihar and Manipur shared the bronze medals. The final was a thrilling encounter between Haryana and SSCB, with Haryana securing the gold medal with a 45-37 victory. SSCB had to settle for silver.

The Men’s Épée Team event saw Jammu and Kashmir beating Gujarat, Services defeating Punjab, Haryana prevailing over Uttarakhand, and Manipur winning against Maharashtra in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Haryana edged out Services 45-39, while Jammu and Kashmir outclassed Manipur. This meant Services and Manipur secured the bronze medals. In the gold-medal match, Haryana delivered another strong performance, defeating Jammu and Kashmir 45-41 to top the podium.

National Games 2025 Fencing: Updated Medal Tally of February 12

Haryana – 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 8) Tamil Nadu – 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 5) Services Sports Control Board – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze (Total: 8) Manipur – 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 4) Jammu and Kashmir – 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 4) Punjab – 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze (Total: 2) Bihar – 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 2) Maharashtra – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 2) Kerala – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback