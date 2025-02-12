National Games 2025 Fencing: Nidhi Gisho and Tanishka Khatri win gold in men's sabre and women's epee

The third day of fencing at the National Games 2025 saw intense competition in the Men’ Sabre and Women’s Epee events at Chaukhamba Hall, Mahaskhand khel Parisar, IGISC in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, February 11.

In the Men’s Sabre, Nidhi Gisho of Tamil Nadu won the gold medal, defeating Oinam Jubraj from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) 15-12 in the final. The bronze medals went to Vishal Thapar (Jharkhand) and Aditya Angal (Maharashtra). Thapar put up a tough fight against Gisho in the semifinals but lost 15-13, while Angal was defeated by Jubraj 15-8.

In the Women’s Epee, Tanishka Khatri from Haryana won gold, beating Ena Arora from Punjab 15-12 in the final. Haryana also secured both bronze medals, with Prachi Lohan and Sheetal Dalal reaching the semifinals but losing in close matches 15-14.

As of February 11, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) leads the medal tally with 55 gold, 23 silver, and 22 bronze medals, bringing their total to 100 medals.

Maharashtra holds the second position with 41 gold, 54 silver, and 54 bronze medals, the highest overall count at 149 medals. Karnataka is in third place with 33 gold, 18 silver, and 26 bronze medals, taking their tally to 77 medals.

Haryana, with a strong showing in fencing and other disciplines, is in fourth place with 31 gold, 42 silver, and 46 bronze medals, totaling 119 medals. Madhya Pradesh rounds off the top five with 27 gold, 18 silver, and 18 bronze medals, making it 63 medals in total.

National Games 2025 Fencing: Men's Sabre and Women's Epee Final Results

Men’s Sabre

Semifinals:

Nidhi Gisho (Tamil Nadu) 15-13 Vishal Thapar (Jharkhand)

Vishal Thapar (Jharkhand) Oinam Jubraj (SSCB) 15-8 Aditya Angal (Maharashtra)

Final:

Nidhi Gisho 15-12 Oinam Jubraj

Women’s Epee

Semifinals:

Tanishka Khatri (Haryana) 15-14 Sheetal Dalal (Haryana)

Sheetal Dalal (Haryana) Ena Arora (Punjab) 15-14 Prachi Lohan (Haryana)

Final:

Tanishka Khatri 15-12 Ena Arora

