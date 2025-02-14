National Games 2025 Fencing: Services, Haryana and Tamil Nadu clinch gold on the final day; Haryana top the medal tally

  • home icon
By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Feb 14, 2025 16:50 IST
National Games 2025 Fencing: Services, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu clinch gold on the final day; Haryana tops the medal tally (Images via National Games)
The fencing competitions at the National Games 2025 concluded in dramatic fashion as Services, Haryana and Tamil Nadu clinched gold medals on the final day.

The Men's Sabre Team event featured eight teams, with Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Services advancing to the semifinals. Maharashtra defeated Jammu & Kashmir 45-37 in the first semifinal, while Services edged out Punjab 45-41 in a close contest.

In the final, Services overpowered Maharashtra with a convincing 45-37 victory to claim the gold medal. Maharashtra had to settle for silver, while Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab shared the bronze.

Haryana were the powerhouse in the Women's Épée Team competition, outclassing Punjab 42-34 in the first semifinal. In the other semifinal, Manipur delivered a dominant performance, defeating Chandigarh 45-27 to book their place in the final.

also-read-trending Trending

The final match saw Haryana in complete control, securing a commanding 45-30 win over Manipur to take home the gold medal. Manipur earned silver, while Punjab and Chandigarh took home the bronze.

Tamil Nadu emerged victorious in the Women's Foil Team event. In the first semifinal, Tamil Nadu registered a strong 45-31 win against Manipur, while Haryana secured a 45-28 victory over Chhattisgarh in the second semifinal.

The final between Tamil Nadu and Haryana was fiercely contested, but Tamil Nadu maintained their composure to clinch the gold with a 45-38 victory. Haryana settled for silver, while Manipur and Chhattisgarh secured the bronze medals.

With five gold medals, Haryana emerged as the best-performing state in fencing at the National Games 2025. Tamil Nadu followed closely with four gold, while Services finished with two gold medals.

National Games 2025 Fencing: Final Medal Tally

  1. Haryana - 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze (10)
  2. Tamil Nadu - 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (6)
  3. Services Sports Control Board - 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze (9)
  4. Manipur - 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze (6)
  5. Jammu and Kashmir - 2 Silver, 3 Bronze (5)
  6. Punjab - 2 Silver, 2 Bronze (4)
  7. Maharashtra - 1 Silver, 2 Bronze (3)
  8. Bihar - 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (2)
  9. Chandigarh - 1 Bronze (1)
  10. Chhattisgarh - 1 Bronze (1)
  11. Kerala - 1 Bronze (1)

