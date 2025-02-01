National Games 2025 Football Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3

Haryana have secured the second position in the National Games 2025 Football points table for Group A in the women's division. The Haryana team beat Sikkim by 2-0 in a league match at the Haldwani Football Stadium on January 31.

Thanks to this win, Haryana now have two points to their name in as many matches. Previously, the Haryana women's team suffered a defeat in their opening fixture against Odisha.

Odisha continue to be at the helm of the standings with four points from two games. The Odisha team defeated Tamil Nadu by 2-0 to continue their undefeated run in National Games 2025.

Talking about Group B of the women's division, West Bengal are at the helm of the National Games 2025 Football points table. West Bengal beat Delhi by 2-1 in a close game on January 31. Later in the day, Manipur opened their account in the standings with a 3-0 victory over Uttarakhand. Manipur hold the second spot with two points from two matches.

Assam hold the top spot in National Games 2025 Football points table for Group A in men's division

Shifting the focus towards the men's division now, Assam edged Goa by 3-2 in a nail-biting clash at the Cricket Ground, IGICS on January 30. This win helped Assam open their account in the points table and secure the number one position in Group A.

Meanwhile, in the other Group A fixture, home team Uttarakhand settled for a 1-1 draw with Mizoram.

In Group B, Kerala and Delhi opened their respective accounts in the National Games 2025 football points table. Delhi overcame a challenge from the Services team, defeating them by 2-1. On the other side, Kerala kicked off their campaign with a decent 1-0 win against Manipur. Kerala and Delhi will clash next on February 1 at the Cricket Ground, IGICS.

