National Games 2025 Football Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4

Assam strengthened its top position in the National Games 2025 Football points table for Group A. The Assam men's team defeated home side Uttarakhand by 1-0 at the Cricket Ground, IGICS to take their tally to four points from two matches.

Previously in the group stage of the competition, Assam defeated Goa to open their account in the standings. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand started with a draw against Mizoram. However, after the 0-1 defeat at the hands of Assam, Uttarakhand have only one point to their name after two matches.

Talking about the other Group A match, which happened on Saturday, February 1, Goa defeated Mizoram by 2-0 to move up to the second position in the National Games 2025 Points Table for Group A. Goa have two points from two matches.

Trending

Mizoram have slipped to the fourth position after the 0-2 defeat against Goa. It will be extremely challenging for Mizoram to qualify for the semifinals after the loss in the match against Goa.

Services climb to 2nd position in National Games 2025 Football points table for Group B

Two more matches happened in the National Games 2025 football tournament men's division. Group B teams Services, Delhi, Kerala, and Manipur were in action during those two matches. Services got off the mark in the standings with a fantastic 3-2 win against Manipur. Thanks to this win, Services have two points to their name, and they have moved up to the second spot.

Meanwhile, Manipur continue to be at the bottom of the standings with 0 points from 2 matches. Manipur lost their opening match against Kerala two days ago.

National Games 2025 football points table as on February 2

Delhi continue to be the number one team in the Group B standings. The Delhi side defeated Kerala by 1-0 to inch a step closer to the semifinals. Kerala have slipped to the third spot in the National Games 2025 Football points table after the defeat against Delhi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback