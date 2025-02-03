National Games 2025 Football Points Table: Updated standings after Day 5

Odisha secured the first position in the National Games 2025 football points table for Group A in the women's division. The Odisha team continued its unbeaten run in the competition by defeating Sikkim 5-1 in a lopsided clash at the Haldwani Football Stadium.

Thanks to this win, Odisha now have six points from as many matches in the National Games 2025 football points table for Group A. Meanwhile, Sikkim have ended in the last position. The Sikkim outfit failed to open its account, losing all three matches in the group stage.

On the other side, Haryana have joined Odisha in the semifinals of the women's football event at the National Games 2025. Haryana secured the second position in Group A by registering a massive 7-0 win in the do-or-die clash against Tamil Nadu.

Haryana had previously defeated Sikkim but lost against Odisha. They have four points from three matches. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu have been eliminated after losing against Odisha and Haryana in the group stage.

West Bengal and Delhi finish in Top 2 of National Games 2025 football points table for Group B

Talking about Group B, West Bengal have secured the number one position in the points table by beating home side Uttarakhand by 2-0. West Bengal maintained a 100% win record in the group stage, registering three victories in as many matches. Uttarakhand could not win a single game and got eliminated with zero points to their name.

The Delhi team has joined West Bengal in the semifinals from Group B. Delhi edged Manipur by 2-1 in a crucial group stage match played on February 2. Manipur have been eliminated after the one-goal defeat against Delhi.

The four semifinalists of the women's tournament are West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana and Odisha. The men's semifinalists will be locked in on February 3.

