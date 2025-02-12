National Games 2025 Gymnastics: Maharashtra dominates medal tally on day 4; clinches five gold medals

Maharashtra continued its impressive run at the National Games 2025, clinching multiple gold medals in gymnastics on the fourth day of the competition at Bhagirathi Hall in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The state's gymnasts excelled across various disciplines, particularly in acrobatic and trampoline events.

The Acrobatic Gymnastics Women's Group (Senior) event saw Maharashtra secure the gold medal with an impressive score of 61.730. West Bengal followed with silver at 51.540, and Karnataka bagged the bronze with 42.750 points.

In the Men’s Group (Senior) category, Maharashtra continued its dominance, topping the podium with 64.650 points. Kerala took silver with 61.210, while Karnataka secured another bronze with 53.740 points.

In the Mixed Pair (Senior) event, Maharashtra’s Riddhi Sachin Jaiswal and Shubham Sunil Sarkate put in a stellar performance, clinching gold with a total of 52.250 points. Kerala (47.720) and Karnataka (46.830) settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Trending

Maharashtra’s Nixhita Suresh and Rutuja Dattatraya added another gold in the Women’s Pair (Senior) category, scoring 51.250 points. West Bengal (44.700) and Kerala (43.500) completed the podium with silver and bronze.

In the Men's Pair (Senior) event, Karnataka’s Akkala Kumar and Qutubuddin Sheikh claimed gold with 62.050 points. Maharashtra followed closely with 61.020 for silver, while Haryana took bronze with 59.840 points.

The Women's Trampoline Gymnastics event saw Andhra Pradesh’s Sheikh Yasin take the gold with 39.790 points, followed by Maharashtra’s Chaitrali Rakhmaji with 39.280 for silver. Gujarat’s Preeti Maheshbhai secured the bronze with 37.800 points.

In the Men’s Trampoline Gymnastics, Maharashtra’s Ayush Sanjay Mule emerged victorious with 48.740 points, while Kerala’s Manu Murali finished second with 46.150. Uttarakhand’s Udit Chauhan secured the bronze with 45.070 points.

National Games 2025 Gymnastics Medal Tally as of February 11

Maharashtra – 6 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 11) Services Sports Control Board – 2 Gold (Total: 2) West Bengal – 1 Gold, 3 Silver (Total: 4) Jammu & Kashmir – 1 Gold, 1 Silver (Total: 2) Karnataka – 1 Gold, 3 Bronze (Total: 4) Odisha – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze (Total: 2) Andhra Pradesh – 1 Gold (Total: 1) Kerala – 3 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 4) Haryana – 1 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 4) Uttar Pradesh – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 2) Gujarat – 1 Bronze (Total: 1) Telangana – 1 Bronze (Total: 1) Uttarakhand – 1 Bronze (Total: 1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback