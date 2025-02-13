National Games 2025 Gymnastics: Maharashtra gymnasts dominate on Day 5; win a total of 7 medals

Maharashtra had a dominant outing in gymnastics at the National Games 2025, securing a total of seven medals on February 12 at Bhagirathi Hall, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The state bagged two gold and one silver in rhythmic gymnastics while adding one gold, one silver, and two bronze in various aerobic gymnastics events.

Maharashtra’s Parina Rahul Madanpotra claimed gold in the hoop event, scoring 24.850 points. Her teammate Kimaya Amlesh Karle secured silver with 24.150 points, while Haryana’s Life Adlakha settled for bronze with 24.050 points.

In the ball event, Maharashtra continued their stellar run, with Kimaya Amlesh Karle securing gold with 25.950 points. Muskan Rana from Jammu and Kashmir clinched silver (25.750 points), while her teammate Manya Sharma took bronze (25.050 points).

In the women’s individual event, Manipur’s Ariha Pangambam secured gold with 18.450 points, while West Bengal’s Majida Khatun took silver (17.350 points). The bronze medal was jointly won by Maharashtra’s Gauri Chandrakant Brahmane and Gujarat’s Prakriti Kamal Shinde, both scoring 15.750 points.

In the men’s individual category, Meet Pareshbhai Kosambia from Gujarat emerged as the gold medalist with 18.750 points. Maharashtra’s Arya Pavan Shah won silver with 18.050 points, while West Bengal’s Aniket Chakraborty secured bronze with 17.150 points.

In the mixed pair event, West Bengal’s Abdul Hamid Chaudhary and Sahina Gupta took gold (16.300 points). Manipur’s Mutum Romesh Singh and Thoitolenbi Chanu finished second (15.250 points), while Maharashtra’s Mansi Kiran Deshmukh and Shripad Mangalrao Haral bagged bronze (15.200 points).

Maharashtra capped off their impressive day in gymnastics events with a gold medal in the group event. The state’s team delivered an outstanding routine, earning 16.600 points to secure the top spot. Gujarat claimed silver (15.750 points), while Manipur won bronze (15.530 points).

National Games 2025 Gymnastics: Updated Medal Tally as of February 12

Maharashtra – 10 Gold, 6 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 19) Services Sports Control Board – 4 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 5) West Bengal – 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 9) Odisha – 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 4) Jammu and Kashmir – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 4) Manipur – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 4) Gujarat – 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 5) Karnataka – 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 4) Telangana – 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 2) Andhra Pradesh – 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze (Total: 1) Kerala – 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 5) Haryana – 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze (Total: 7) Uttar Pradesh – 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 4) Chhattisgarh – 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze (Total: 1) Delhi – 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze (Total: 1) Uttarakhand – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 1)

