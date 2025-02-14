National Games 2025 Gymnastics: Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Haryana win multiple golds on the final day; Maharashtra tops medal tally

The gymnastics events at the National Games 2025 came to an end at the Bhagirathi Hall in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with Maharashtra emerging as the top performer in the medal tally. The final day saw Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Haryana bag multiple gold medals across different categories.

Ad

The day began with Maharashtra's Parina Rahul Madanpotra winning gold in the Rhythmic Gymnastics Clubs Event with a score of 25.60 points. Her teammate Samyukta Prasen Kale secured silver with 24.70 points, while Muskan Rana of Jammu and Kashmir took bronze with 24.35 points.

In the Rhythmic Gymnastics Ribbon Event, Muskan Rana (J&K) and Samyukta Prasen Kale (Maharashtra) shared the gold medal, both scoring 25.550 points. The bronze medal was jointly awarded to Manya Sharma (J&K) and Parina Rahul Madanpotra (Maharashtra), who scored 23.450 points.

Ad

Trending

West Bengal had a strong showing in the Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Event (Women’s), with Ritu Das winning gold with 11.367 points. Maharashtra’s Satakshi Rakesh Takke secured silver with 11.067 points, while Odisha’s Pranati Nayak claimed bronze with 10.733 points.

In the Women’s Floor Exercise Event, West Bengal continued its dominance as Pranati Das won gold (11.967 points), while her teammate Protishtha Samanta clinched silver (11.533 points). Delhi’s Sneha Tariyal secured bronze with 10.800 points.

Ad

In the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Vaulting Table Event, Haryana’s Yogeshwar Singh won gold with 13.500 points. Odisha’s Tapeshwarnath Das secured silver with 12.833 points, while Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Verma took bronze with 12.500 points.

Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra triumphed in the Parallel Bars Event, scoring 12.600 points to win gold. Uttar Pradesh’s Aditya Singh Rana finished with silver at 12.433 points, while Services’ Jatin Kumar Kannaujia took bronze with 11.967 points.

Ad

Haryana’s Yogeshwar Singh won his second gold of the day in the Horizontal Bar Event, scoring 12.367 points. Delhi’s Shayan Sharma claimed silver (12.233 points), while Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Verma bagged bronze (11.833 points).

National Games 2025 Gymnastics: Final Medal Tally

Maharashtra – 12 Gold, 8 Silver, 4 Bronze (Total: 24) West Bengal – 5 Gold, 5 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 12) Services Sports Control Board – 4 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 6) Odisha – 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 7) Haryana – 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze (Total: 9) Jammu and Kashmir – 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 7) Manipur – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 4) Gujarat – 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 5) Karnataka – 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze (Total: 4) Telangana – 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 2) Andhra Pradesh – 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze (Total: 1) Uttar Pradesh – 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze (Total: 7) Kerala – 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze (Total: 5) Delhi – 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 3) Chhattisgarh – 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze (Total: 1) Uttarakhand – 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze (Total: 1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback