National Games 2025 Handball: Himachal Pradesh and Services Sports Control Board clinch gold

Himachal Pradesh won the gold medal in the women's handball final, while Services Sports Control Board bagged the gold medal in the men's handball final at the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

In the women's final, Himachal Pradesh defeated Haryana 46-39 to clinch the gold medal, while Haryana had to settle for the silver medal. Meanwhile, Rajasthan won the bronze medal in the event.

In the first semi-final, Himachal Pradesh thrashed Delhi 40-16, while Haryana brushed past Rajasthan with a 32-25 victory in the second semi-final match of the women's competition.

Rajasthan secured a closely-fought victory over Delhi by three points. The final score of the bronze medal match read 26-23.

Trending

Services Sports Control Board, on the other hand, defeated Haryana in the summit clash of the men's final event at the National Games 2025. SSCB won 36-31 and took home the gold medal and Haryana added another silver medal to their kitty. Hosts Uttarakhand bagged the bronze medal in the men's competition.

Services Sports Control Board beat Madhya Pradesh by three points with the final score reading 31-28 in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, Haryana edged past Uttarakhand 35-33 to win the match by a couple of points and storm into the summit clash of the men's event.

Uttarakhand registered a thumping 41-26 victory over Madhya Pradesh in the bronze medal match.

National Games 2025: Handball Medal Tally

Himachal Pradesh and Services Sports Control Board jointly hold the first place in the handball medal tally at the National Games 2025 with one gold medal each. Meanwhile, Haryana are placed third in the medal tally with a couple of silver medals, finishing as the runners-up in both the men's and women's events.

Haryana and Uttarakhand are fourth in the standings with one bronze medal apiece. Six medals were secured by five states in the handball events at the 38th edition of the National Games 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback